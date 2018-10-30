Simmba: Sara Ali Khan matches Ranveer Singh’s energy as they shoot for song. See pics

Sara Ali Khan just witnessed the trailer release of her debut film Kedarnath. Looking fresh as dew in the gripping trailer, Sara seems promising on the career front as she steps into a traditional avatar of a gorgeous and rebellious girl in the film. While the Kedarnath trailer came as a pleasant surprise for the anxious moviegoers, her altogether different look in Simmba has blown away her fans.

A few leaked pictures of a party song from the Rohit Shetty film have surfaced on the internet. Looking glamourous in a black crop top and skirt with wavy hair adding to her style appeal, Sara can be seen matching steps with her co-star Ranveer Singh. Ranveer looks suave in a neat hairdo although his costume is not visible in the leaked images.

The Simmba team is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad. Arshad Warsi had shared a few updates on the social media. He had tweeted, “Off to Hyderabad to shoot with my Golmaal gang & the super talented, hyperactive, completely crazy @RanveerOfficial”.

Off to Hyderabad to shoot with my Golmaal gang & the super talented, hyperactive, completely crazy @RanveerOfficial — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 29, 2018

He also shared his experience of working with Ranveer in the tweet, “Once again it is absolutely clear to me why @deepikapadukone is in love with @RanveerOfficial it is so easy to fall in love with him... loved working with you buddy...”

Once again it is absolutely clear to me why @deepikapadukone is in love with @RanveerOfficial it is so easy to fall in love with him... loved working with you buddy... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 30, 2018

Ranveer Singh is working for the first time with Rohit Shetty of Golmaal fame. He plays a cop named Sangram Bhalerao and will be sporting a moustache in the film. The makers of the film had released a behind the scenes video featuring Rohit enacting some hardcore action sequences.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 17:51 IST