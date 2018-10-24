Ranveer Singh’s Simmba will have mindblowing stunts, BTS video teases

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie, Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, will see the actor portray the role of a cop who speaks through loud actions. Producer Karan Johar has shared a behind-the-scenes video that gives fans a peek into the kind of action that the film will have.

The BTS video begins with a set-up where Ranveer’s character is interrogating someone. In the same set-up, we see cars screeching to a halt, sirens blaring and Rohit getting out of a police jeep. Over the years, director Rohit’s action sequences have become his unique selling point and Simmba, too, will have sequences of the same variety.

Simmba is the remake of hit Telugu movie Temper, starring Jr NTR. Sara Ali Khan will make her debut in Bollywood with Simmba, in which she plays the lead opposite Ranveer. The film is produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions, and is slated to release on December 23.

Simmba will be Ranveer’s first film as a married man. Ranveer and Deepika Padukone took to social media to announce their wedding date on October 22 and had fans going gaga over the news. The two have been dating for six years, and are set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 15:25 IST