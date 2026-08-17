‘Haven’t received a single rupee’: Bengaluru accident victim hits out at Rapido

A Bengaluru-based interior designer who suffered horrific injuries in an accident involving her Rapido bike taxi has called out the company for allegedly refusing to pay her medical bills. Sani Krishna was injured on June 17 while commuting to office on a Rapido bike taxi. She fell from the bike when the driver allegedly tried to overtake a tractor while driving recklessly. Sani Krishna was injured in a Rapido bike accident in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@sani_krishna)

The tractor’s right wheel ran over 32-year-old Krishna, resulting in seven fractured ribs. She had to undergo emergency surgery to remove her spleen as well as plastic surgery for facial reconstruction, according to an Indian Express report.

Victim demands full reimbursement Krishna then sent a legal notice to Rapido, demanding full reimbursement for her medical bills along with complete accountability from the ride-hailing app.

According to a Times of India report. Rapido’s insurance policy for customers and drivers (whom they call captains), is capped at ₹5 lakh. However, Krishna’s medical bills exceeded ₹20 lakh.

On August 10, a TOI report quoted Rapido as saying that the company would provide the maximum insurance claim under the policy, but it would not pay Sani Krishna’s entire medical bill.

Rapido later changed its stance, saying the accident was an exceptional circumstance, and the company would therefore foot the entire ₹20 lakh bill.

“Given the exceptional circumstances of this case, Rapido has also communicated its willingness to facilitate the processing of the entire eligible medical expense claim, without applying the standard policy cap, subject to the submission and verification of the requisite documentation by the insurer,” a Rapido spokesperson was quoted as saying by TOI.

‘Haven't received a single rupee’ While Rapido claims that it is helping Sani Krishna with her medical bills, the accident victim claims otherwise.

Krishna, who is recovering in her hometown Kozhikode, yesterday shared an Instagram video where she claimed that Rapido has not given her a single rupee till date.

“I really don't want to come in front of camera like this. But when I see news all over the internet that Rapido is helping me, I have no choice but to speak for myself,” she said. The video shows her with visible injuries on her face and neck, along with broken teeth.

The 32-year-old accused the ride aggregator of giving false statements to news channels about approving her medical claims.