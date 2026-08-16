Barabanki , More than 500 patients received free medical consultations at a camp organised in Mamarkhapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Over 500 screened at free medical camp in UP's Barabanki

The Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation organised the free camp under its 'Freedom from Disease' initiative on Saturday, officials said.

Specialist doctors from general medicine, gynaecology and paediatrics examined the patients and provided medical advice. Free medicines and health and hygiene kits were also distributed among the residents.

Rajesh Singh Dayal, founder of the foundation popularly known as the 'Medicine Man of UP' for his contributions to community healthcare, was present at the camp, which was part of the foundation's wider work aimed at improving access to essential services for economically and socially disadvantaged communities.

The foundation has undertaken mobile healthcare initiatives in remote and underprivileged villages, particularly along the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, an official statement said.

Its services have been extended to areas including Deoria, Ballia, Barabanki and Gorakhpur, where access to specialist doctors, diagnostic facilities and medicines remains limited for many families, the statement said.

According to figures shared by the foundation, more than three lakh people have received free medical consultations, medicines and diagnostic support through its outreach programmes.

The foundation has also facilitated free cataract surgeries for more than 5,000 elderly people, the statement said.

It later expanded its healthcare work to prison inmates in Lucknow, with outpatient department facilities covering specialised fields, diagnostic services, X-ray service and a medicine counter.

The foundation also operates the Kunwar's Global School in Lucknow.

It has laid the foundation for a Dayal Hospital and a dedicated Ayurveda hospital as part of its "Illness to Wellness" initiative, which are intended to combine modern medical treatment with preventive and traditional wellness practices.

The foundation aims to make doctors, diagnostics, surgical procedures and other essential medical services available at affordable rates to the underserved sections of society, the statement said.

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