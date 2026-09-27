Indian teams, mixed pairs give positive account on perfect all-win day

Now comes the more challenging part: turning the solid start into silverware, and, in the case of compound where India are defending five gold medals, good medals.

The compound and recurve teams, as well as the mixed teams of both disciplines, stormed into the semi-finals on Sunday after solid wins in the elimination rounds on what turned out to be a perfect day for Indian archery.

Topped qualification rounds, joint world record scores, and an all-win elimination round day — Indian archers have made a positive start to their Asian Games campaign.

The mixed event holds more significance at these Asian Games, for it offers Olympic spots for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, even in compound that will debut in LA.

India have a young duo gunning for that lone spot in compound. Chikitha Taniparthi, the 2025 world youth champion who made the line-up over veteran Jyothi Surekha Vennam courtesy her topping the qualification charts, and Sahil Jadhav have shown little signs so far of their inexperience in multi-sports events.

They beat Kazakhstan 159-154 in the quarter-finals after beating Mongolia with a whopping score of 160. The mixed event, in fact, is turning out to be an extremely high-scoring affair in Aichi-Nagoya, with the South Korea and Kazakh pairs also shooting 160 on Sunday. India will take on Thailand in the semi-finals.

In the recurve mixed event, the in-form Dhiraj Bommadevara and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod stormed into the semi-finals with 6-0 sweeps over Vietnam and the UAE. The duo faces Japan for a place in the final.

The men in recurve were also dominant, going past China 5-1 in the quarter-finals after beating the Philippines with the same margin. The team features Dhiraj, who topped the qualification round ahead of the Koreans on Saturday and enters the Asian Games with a World Cup Final gold, alongside debutants Sanjay Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan. A lot will depend on how Dhiraj can lead this group at the business end, starting with Iran in the semi-final.

The recurve women, which also features two debutants in Kumkum and Kirti teaming up with Olympian Ankita Bhakat, will have China waiting in the semi-final, after they breezed past Chinese Taipei (6-0) in the quarter-final and Mongolia (6-0).

In the compound team events, the Indian women were on fire. The trio of Jyothi, Chikitha and Prithika Pradeep shot a world record equalling score of 238 to thrash Mongolia in the Round of 16. They returned for a much tighter quarter-final contest where they edged past Kazakhstan 233-230. Their next challenge will be a step up: South Korea in the semi-finals.

The compound men's team too will battle with the South Koreans in the last four after defeating Bhutan 235-232 in the quarter-final and UAE 235-215 in the pre-quarters.