Kedarnath teaser: Sara Ali Khan falls in love with Sushant Singh Rajput amid nature’s wrath. Watch video

Kedarnath teaser will go a long way in dispersing the clouds of doubts around this film’s fate. Sara Ali Khan’s debut vehicle that sees her as a girl-next-door with Sushant Singh Rajput as a pithoo -- people who carry pilgrims on their back -- at the Kedarnath shrine.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter leaves a lasting impression -- she has a confident screen presence -- with the Abhishek Kapoor film’s teaser. With no dialogues and the focus completely on the floods that devastated Uttarakhand in 2013, the Kedarnath teaser shows scenes of Sushant-Sara fighting for their survival as water comes gushing down from all sides. The religious aspect of the film is also evident with Shiva idols and other symbols. The film’s CGI, however, leaves a lot to be desired.

Watch Kedarnath teaser

From the story point of view, Kedarnath teaser gives us a peek into the love story of a Hindu tourist Mukku (Sara Ali Khan) who is on a 14km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath while riding on the back of a Muslim pithoo, Mansoor (Sushant Singh Rajput). How their love blossoms as they find themselves trapped amid the Uttrakhand floods that had ravaged the state in 2013 makes for an interesting watch.

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath still.

While Sara is shown as a rebel, Sushant plays the reserved and reticent porter. He lives with his widowed mother, in a hamlet and makes a living by carrying pilgrims to the Kedarnath temple on his back.

The film’s journey has been quite stormy. Kedarnath was supposed to release in June this year but was postponed as the director and producer fought over the rights. The shooting of the film was even stalled for a few months due to production hassles. Kedarnath will now release in December this year.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 12:27 IST