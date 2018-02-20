Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan’s debut is not shelved, says KriArj Entertainment

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial venture that marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara - Kedarnath, is caught in a legal battle but has not been shelved, producers have assured.

Asked if the producers kept the career of the young actress in mind while moving the Bombay High Court to enforce their rights on the film, Arjun N Kapoor of the production house KriArj Entertainment said, “Firstly, the film is not shelved. It ‘is’ and not ‘was’. It is very much on. I know, as a producer, that many fortunes are involved with every film. So Sara’s career is surely important for KriArj. Not only hers, but everyone involved in the film. Having said that, there was a valid reason for us to move the court and we are confident that things will be sorted out soon.”

“It is just a matter of time (before) we finish the film and share it with the world,” he added. The movie was being jointly made by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and director Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS).

While KriArj Entertainment’s representatives blamed the director’s unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement as the reason for delay in the movie, his representatives alleged there was “lack of transparency in KriArj Entertainment’s financial dealings”.

KriArj Entertainment’s co-founder Prernaa Arora assured everything would be “taken care of”. “We are seeking justice from the high court and, at the same time, there could be moves to come together and make the film. Anything can happen.”

“Kedarnath is our film. We tried to figure out the right way to do things... We are nobody to speak on anybody individually but we are waiting for the court procedure,” she added.

Earlier in the day, a source close to told Hindustan Times that the two parties, KriArj and Abhishek’s production house, have decided to let bygones be bygones and start the shoot again. The source says, “It’s too early for any party to comment on this, as everything is still at a legal stage, but yes, they’re willing to move on and patch up. They have agreed to call a truce.”

Has its lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput being replaced? Arora said, “No. Sushant is the hero of the film as long as Kedarnath remains.”

KriArj Entertainment’s lawyer Lavin C. Hirani said in a statement on Saturday, “We will be moving the Bombay High Court for enforcing our rights on the film by early next week and we hope to secure the necessary reliefs from the honourable court.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more