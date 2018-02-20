Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut Kedarnath back on track: Have makers ‘called a truce’?

Though nearly derailed due to a recent spat, the Bollywood film Kedarnath, the debut vehicle of Sara Ali Khan, is back on track, says a source. Sara, 24, is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh, and she is making her acting debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kedarnath ran into rough weather because of the alleged legal hassles between the film’s director and co-producer Abhishek Kapoor and the production house KriArj Entertainment. Recent reports had alleged that Abhishek had pulled out of the film, owing to “default of payments and lack of transparency” by KriArj, but a source close to the development now exclusively reveals that the two parties, KriArj and Abhishek’s production house, have decided to let bygones be bygones and start the shoot again. The source says, “It’s too early for any party to comment on this, as everything is still at a legal stage, but yes, they’re willing to move on and patch up. They have agreed to call a truce.”

A few days ago, reports had even suggested that Abhishek was looking for a new producer, while ousting KriArj from the film, but the latter had issued an official statement, saying: “There is enough material to show that KriArj has complied with all its commitments as per their understanding with AK / Guy in The Sky (Abhishek’s company)… GITS has no rights to oust KriArj [from] the film and out of its legal rights as producers and owners of the film.”

The tiff apparently started when Abhishek announced the release date of the film, without consulting KriArj. The production house was not keen on Sara’s debut film clashing at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, on December 21 this year.

At an evening event on February 19, when asked about the status of the film, Prerna Arora, who heads KriArj Entertainment, told the media, “Everything will be taken care of. We are seeking justice from the high court. The intention is to come together and make the film... Yes, we’re still associated with Kedarnath. It’s our film.”

She added, “We’re trying to figure out the right way to do this... in a very classy and elegant way, rather than speaking or commenting on anyone. We’re nobody to speak on anybody individually. But we’re waiting now.”

