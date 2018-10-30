Kedarnath poster: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan rework Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s DDLJ pose

The poster of Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath is finally out and is like a whiff of fresh air. The much awaited teaser of the film is all set be out today at noon. While Shah Rukh Khan carrying Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge went on to become a signature pose, the Kedarnath poster seems to have gone a notch higher with Sushant carrying Sara on his back.

Director Abhishek Kapoor shared the beautiful poster with the caption, “No tragedy, no wrath of nature, no act of God can defeat the power of love! Presenting the official #KedarnathPoster, teaser out at 12 noon @itsSSR #SaraAliKhan.”

Looking gorgeous in the traditional avatar complete with a nose ring, Sara is all smiles on the poster as co-actor Sushant makes his way on a hilly terrain. With the tagline ‘Love is a pilgrimage’, the film is reportedly a unique love story of a Muslim pithoo (Sushant) and a Hindu tourist (Sara), set in the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods that left the state devastated in 2013.

The film has been delayed for long owing to production hassles. Sara has been among the much-talked about star kids in Bollywood. Since the shooting of Kedarnath was stalled for a few months, the star kid signed Rohit Shetty’s Simmba in the mean while. She has already shot some portions of the film and is romancing Padmaavat actor and bridegroom-to-be Ranveer Singh. There were speculations that Simmba might release before Kedarnath but the new poster has confirmed that the latter will be her first Bollywood film. Kedarnath was originally scheduled to release in June but is now set to hit the theatres on December 7 this year.

Meanwhile, Sushant has quite a few projects in hand including Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Kizie Aur Manny.

