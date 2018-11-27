Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas begin wedding celebrations with a party, Sophie Turner and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

The celebrations for Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas’ wedding are off in full swing and the guests have also started to arrive. The two welcomed his brother Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner with a party in Mumbai on Monday.

Sophie, who is the star of HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones, and Joe, who is the lead singer of DNCE, arrived hand-in-hand at the party at Juhu’s Estella. The hosts, Priyanka and Nick also clinged on to each other as they posed for the paparazzi. Priyanka was seen in a shiny rose gold outfit while Nick was his usual, casual self in a white T-shirt and khakee pants. Joe was seen in a striped blue T-shirt and Sophie wore a jean jacket over her denims.

Also spotted at the party were actors Alia Bhatt and Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra. Alia wore a breezy, blue dress while Parineeti wore white crop top and pants and layered it with a shrug. Check out their pictures:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with their friends in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive at Mumbai’s Estelle restaurant. (Viral Bhayani)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive in the same car as Priyanka and Nick. (Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra at Estelle restaurant for Priyanka Chopra’s party. (Viral Bhayani)

Nick also shared a picture with the entire gang on his Instagram stories, captioning it “Mumbai nights.” Parineeti shared a picture of the light decorations at Priyanka’s home on her Instagram stories.

Joe and Sophie arrived in Mumbai on Monday evening. They were spotted at the airport arriving hand-in-hand and even waved and said ‘hi’ to the paparazzi. Sophie was seen in a long white shirt and Joe was spotted in a yellow jacket.

The wedding party is expected to fly to Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan for the wedding on December 2. The ceremonies will reportedly begin this weekend and the wedding will be followed by two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple will also have a sangeet party where they will perform to their favourite songs.

According to a report in Bombay Times, the couple will first tie the knot according to Hindu rituals at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. It will be followed by a Christian wedding. The couple has not officially confirmed their wedding dates yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 09:02 IST