Shilpa Shetty, Chitrandaga Singh make a case for romantic ruffle sarees. See pics

Shilpa Shetty’s saree by fashion designer Ridhi Mehra evoked unapologetic femininity via ruffles, intricate bead work and a striking hot pink shade. On Saturday, the actor and reality TV judge stepped out wearing the frilly saree for shooting the grand premiere of Super Dancer Chapter 3 in Mumbai. A ruffled saree can be a bit tricky to dress, but Shilpa Shetty proved it’s not. Her saree look, from the designer’s Mahtaab collection, is a perfect starting point when figuring out how to style a ruffle saree. The sexy, sheer, body-hugging number was paired with a red beaded corset-style blouse. Shilpa cinched them at the waist with a bejewelled belt. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty’s saree feels sleek and sophisticated — an ideal option for those who tend towards minimal but want to go for a slightly more whimsical ethnic Indian look. If you’re a fan of vivid colours, pink is the shade du jour from blush hues to bright pink, like Shilpa’s. And if you’re one for floral sarees, actor Chitrandaga Singh was spotted in a printed version of Shilpa Shetty’s Ridhi Mehra design. Chitrandaga’s ensemble from the designer’s Bahaar collection featured a not so flowery motif and felt daring and romantic at once. It was paired with a peplum blouse and a coordinating embellished belt. Chitrandaga Singh’s red belted saree proved that asymmetrical ruffles make the boldest statement, with its cascading design that flows from top to bottom and a frilled pallu to match.

If you’re thinking about what to wear as a wedding guest, a ruffled saree like Shilpa Shetty and Chintrangada Singh’s would make for a fresh and fashion-forward look. Whether you’re attending one wedding or several, a ruffled saree guarantees more than a stylish moment on the dance floor — it will be a lasting look in your festive wardrobe that you can wear repeatedly, whether at a formal get together or at a cocktail party. If you like to make a statement with colour, like Shilpa Shetty and Chitrandaga Singh, go for ruffles in red or hot pink. If that sounds a little intimidating, softer hues, like blush, are decidedly chic. Whether your silhouette of choice is a tiered saree or an asymmetrical one, there’s certainly a ruffled saree for you. Ahead, scroll through some of Shilpa Shetty’s best ruffle sarees for inspiration:

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 17:43 IST