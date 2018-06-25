Shilpa Shetty’s metallic saree gown is just right for cocktail parties
Confirming what we've always known, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra proved that she's a total gem in her pretty and poised emerald green saree gown. Ditch a dress and wear a similar look to raise admiring eyebrows at your next fancy outing. Read on to see Shilpa's shiny look in all of its glory.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a jewel herself, so it only seems appropriate that the actor-turned-reality-TV-judge wears fabulous jewel tones. Shilpa sent jaws dropping to the floor when she stepped out in an emerald green saree gown on Friday at the UK-India Awards in London. She was given the Global Indian Icon award at the annual event.
Shilpa’s impressive career accomplishments were as stunning as her clothing choice, as she literally turned heads in this dramatic Amit Aggarwal creation.
Shilpa is known for wearing absolutely beautiful outfits for each of her public appearances, so it makes sense that she seems at ease in this breathtaking saree gown. The couture gown, styled by her go-to stylist Mohit Rai, proved perfectly on-trend with its sleek, resplendent fabric.
Look closely, and you’ll note the delicate pleats and moulded metallic tape with intricate hand embellishments that make this saree gown come alive — that’s no easy feat, but the detail pays off.
The gown’s sculptured, structured floor-sweeping ‘pallu’ added to the elegant feel of this already refined ensemble. Somewhere between the romantic green hue and the highly-reflective metallic materials, we got a taste of powerful grace that demands attention.
Shilpa kept the rest of her accessories and style simple to (understandably) focus all the attention on her jaw-dropping gown. She accessorised with matching earrings from Amrapali Jewels and metallic bangles.
This has been one of Shilpa’s most stunning looks yet, but the star has been wearing saree gowns for months, and with major confidence, too.
Shilpa left us thoroughly impressed with her custom-made saree gown by ace designer Manish Malhotra that fit her like a glove. For her appearance as a judge on reality TV show, Super Dancers 2 in March 2018, the star wore a sparkling burgundy gown that came complete with a plunging sweetheart neckline and bold slit so the actor could show off her strappy heels. She played up the elegance with diamond and ruby jewellery. Click here for more details.
In February, Shilpa stepped out in yet another gorgeous look for the shooting of Super Dancer 2. The special details on her embellished lilac-hued Falguni and Shane Peacock saree gown require a closer look. The pale violet number featured tone-on-tone beading at the bodice and feather appliques around the hem. The pallu-style overlay and delicate feathery additions are what sets this saree gown apart. We’re swooning over the combination of the silver, feather, and fringe embellishments. Click here for more details.
