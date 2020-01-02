e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / SRK, Suhana, Aryan set style goals with matching black denim jackets, Ananya’s pink latex mini is love

SRK, Suhana, Aryan set style goals with matching black denim jackets, Ananya’s pink latex mini is love

Among the string of pictures, a particular image where one sees Shah Rukh, his eldest son Aryan and daughter Suhana, all donning the same black denim hoodie jacket and looking quite dapper.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:29 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bollywood’s original superstar, or better known as King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the New Year alongside his family and friends at a grand New Year Party at Alibaug, just off the coast of Mumbai. Interior designer and SRK’s wife Gauri Khan shared a series of Instagram pictures from the night, giving everyone a peak into the grand celebration, which was still a close-knit affair.

Hindustantimes

Among the string of pictures, a particular image where one sees Shah Rukh, his eldest son Aryan and daughter Suhana, all donning the same black denim hoodie jacket and looking quite dapper. While Shah Rukh wears only the jacket, Aryan wore his over a bright red Givenchy sweatshirt and camo cargo pants while Suhana wore her’s over a black Balmain one-shouldered mini dress that she paired with strappy gold heels, the dress had a very interesting dragon detailed embroidery from the neckline to the side. Little munchkin AbRam is also spotted in the picture, wearing a black cap. “2020,” Gauri captioned the images.

Hindustantimes

Several other pictures from the party are also going viral on the internet. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor dressed in a bright red dress, Chunky Panday and his daughter Ananya Panday were part of the Khan family’s New Year celebrations.

Hindustantimes

Ananya Panday wore a Barbie doll pink latex mini dress by Oh Polly, and looked absolutely stunning with her big blow dry and nude heels.

Hindustantimes

Earlier on Wednesday, SRK took to social media to wish his fans a very happy and prosperous New Year.

Posting a black and white picture of himself in the same black denim jacket, Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram, “Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year”.

(With inputs from IANS)

