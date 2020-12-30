Mommy or a reflection: Sara Ali Khan aces holiday fashion with mom Amrita Singh in latest post

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 30, 2019

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram posts are always fun to read, especially with her little personal shayaris, and the actor did it once again on Sunday when she shared a beautiful post about her mom, which featured a special poem for her mother, actor Amrita Singh.

The Kedarnath actor hopped on to Instagram and posted photographs in which she is seen posing along with her mother Amrita Singh in traditional attire and in the other photo, there is a collage of Sara posing with mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim. While Sara wore a one-shouldered white dress in one picture, and a traditional embroidered red and gold Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla number in the other. Mother Amrita wore similar gota patti worked ensembles by Abu-Sandeep’s Gulaabo collection. And the two truly looked like mirror reflections of each other.

The caption to the picture reads: “Mirror mirror -- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us - is I always want her attention. She, on the other hand, is full of love, hugs, and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cured for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin, and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension-Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension.#amritakibeti #sarakishayari#gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1.”

On the professional front, the 24-year-old actor last graced the silver screen in Simmba along with Ranveer Singh.

She is currently working on Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan, which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

