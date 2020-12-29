Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Urvashi Rautela: Worst-dressed female celebrities of Bollywood in 2019

fashion-and-trends

In recent times, Bollywood celebrities have come even more under the radar than before, thanks to social media and paparazzi culture making it’s way to India. And now celebrities are under more scrutiny and surveillance than ever before. Since celebrities are always being photographed, whether they’re going for an award show or even just the salon, they try their best to always look on fleek.

This is most definitely the reason why gym looks, casual looks and airport looks of celebrities have become so hyped. It may surprise some of you to know that some celebrities even get their gym and airport looks professionally curated by their stylists. And while all the efforts put in by celebrities are usually fruitful, sometimes celebrities and/or their stylists either try too hard or too little, and fail to impress. Here are the celebrities who couldn’t make it out from the bottom of the fashion barrel.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has had quite a year with her songs, dance performances and back-to-back movie releases, and it seems she’s made some great choices, unfortunately, the same can’t be said about her fashion choices. The Pagalpanti actor has time and again worn seriously unflattering clothes that the fashion police couldn’t help but call out. In fact, during a show when Neha Dhupia asked Taapsee Pannu who needs a new stylist in Bollywood, Taapsee answered in a heartbeat, “Urvashi Rautela. I think she has got a great body, I would love to see better clothes (on her) and not just the kind that only show the body.” We agree Taapsee.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi has delivered some power-packed performances this year including Saand Ki Aankh and Bala, and while the actor is a total stunner and has been experimenting a lot with her style, somehow all the looks seem very played out and repetitive. And the choice of clothes seems very haywire, at times we see her in the exact same saree (Manish Malhotra sequin number) but in a different colour, and at times we see her in an ill-fitted mini. Hopefully, Bhumi will find her style in 2020.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti somehow always looks the same, whether she’s in jeans or in a couture gown, yeah we see the smokey eye and hairdo, but there is no stark difference. More defined looks, better make-up and outfits that are better suited to her personality will help for sure.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha is an incredibly talented actor, but we truly wish the Soni ki Titu ki Sweety actor would revamp her wardrobe, stylist and all. From the most-un-Manish Malhotra-like maroon lehenga choli, to the most unflattering cutout dress, she’s worn all the big fashion no-nos.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha’s style has evolved tremendously over the past year, and while we are glad she is headed in the right direction, she wore quite a few sartorial disasters that couldn’t be ignored and landed her here.

