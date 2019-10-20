Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela: Fashion hits and misses for this week

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:05 IST

Every new day brings so many new possibilities, and every time the beloved B-towners make their way around town it heralds the possibility of plentiful sartorial sins and wins. From casual outings, promotions to red carpets, here is the high and lowdown of the past week, and the celebrities who wowed us, and also those who gave us woes, with their fashion choices. From Deepika Padukone to Urvashi Rautela, read on to find out which celebrity was the best and worst dressed this week:

Deepika Padukone

Instagram

There is nothing that Deepika Padukone cannot pull off, and the actor who rocked outfits by Giambattista Valli on several red carpets before donned another outfit by the designer at the MAMI film festival in Mumbai. The actor looked stunning in an off-shoulder flared tulle gown in baby pink with a black bodice. The actor sported minimal makeup and looked stunning in the frilly, tiered gown.

Alia Bhatt

Instagram

Alia’s style has evolved drastically this year, and while she usually dresses well, she sometimes misses the mark. For a recent event, Alia wore an all-black ensemble by Osman studio. The outfit consisted of an off-shoulder leather top with frill detailing, and we gotta say, we don’t love that part of the outfit. However it was the embellished mesh overlayed pants that won us over, that and Alia’s nude makeup look saved the day.

B06W57MKKY

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam recently donned a beautiful white saree by her all-time favourite designer Anamika Khanna. The saree had unique thread embroidery on the scalloped borders, and Sonam wore a matching jacket over the saree. Sonam sported heavy eye makeup and vintage jewellery by Apala by Sumit to complete her look. Given that Sonam and Anamika are a perfect match, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked stunning.

B00NBWMSCW

Taapsee Pannu

Instagram

Taapsee has upped her style game, and has been grabbing eyeballs at all her appearances. For the Vogue Women of the Year Awards ofnSaturday night, Taapsee wore a gorgeous Anamika Khanna piece. The heavily embroidered red jacket was paired with a embroidered gold bustier and heavily embroidered black pants. Apart from the beautiful accessories by Azotique, we loved the red tones on Taapsee’s eyes and the pearls in her hair in place of a mathapatti.

PHOTOS| Taapsee Pannu to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses for this week

Anushka Sharma

Anushka always manages to wow us with her chic and minimalistic sense of style, and while the actor looked absolutely stunning at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards, it was her traditional look for Karva Chauth that stole our hearts.

B0782XVK9X

Instagram

The actor wore a beautiful red Sabyasachi saree as she celebrated the festival with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. She looked like the quintessential Indian bride with her sindoor, bindi, kohl-lined eyes and heavy earrings and bright red bangles.

Urvashi Rautela

Instagram

There were more than a few things wrong with the Alina Anwar Couture’s Spring/Summer 2020 black, silver and pink low cut dress that Urvashi wore in her latest post on Instagram. While the gown was on point with the thigh-high slit trend, the sequin embroidery and colour combination was very outdated and did not appeal to us at all.

B0797M1HQH

Shilpa Shetty

Instagram

There was just a bit too much happening with Shilpa’s white Shivan and Narresh tasseled dress and neon green, mesh shoes by Public Desire.

Ananya Panday

Instagram

Ananya was dubbed youth influencer at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards, and while the Student of the Year 2 actor is usually well dressed, and also that it is impossible to point a finger at Galia Lahav designs, this dress and look somehow just didn’t cut it. Ananya looked lovely as always, but maybe more accessories, better choice of shoes and a more aligned train would have made the look better.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 15:58 IST