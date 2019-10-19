The long and short of it: Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone rock ruffle with style

fashion-and-trends

As 2019 readies for a close soon, we realise that it might just be known as the year ruffles are having a moment. From tiered gowns, cutesy dresses, interesting sleeves and collars, ruffles have been seen on a plethora of celebrities at international film festivals, fashion weeks and celebrity spotting.

Did you know that historically, ruffles were unisex? The first recorded history of ruffles goes back to 16th Century Spain when soldiers in the battlefield wore layered clothing with slashed sleeve ends to reveal the clothing underneath. Garment makers would then see these together with strings which when pulled together would give an interesting ruffled appearance. The Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth I are also known to have worn ruffled clothing.

While this historic fashion went out of vogue for a while, it saw a huge comeback in Spring/Summer 2016 fashion shows when popular brands like Gucci and Balenciaga reintroduced the ruffles on the ramp. The look has since made its way to other global brands and across attires.

Marc Jacobs closed New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 recently and we saw a plethora of ruffled gowns, feather-work incorporated in the various styles that made an appearance at this season’s fashion week that sets the other global fashion weeks in motion.

Speaking of ruffles making their way to India, fashion designer Giambattista Valli has brought his signature DNA known best to have been sported by the “Valli girls” namely Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and others. May 2019 is when Valli’s fashion re-entered the global markets. Deepika Padukone rocked a lime green tulle dress on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year with a head wrap in shell pink. Priyanka Chopra and supermodel Bella Hadid too were seen in tiered gowns at this annual event.

Janhvi Kapoor sported a similar gown by the Italian couturier for a fashion magazine cover and we loved the addition of a belt by the designer on this red tulle dress that the Dhadak actor wore.

More recently, Deepika was seen at the MAMI film festival in Mumbai in a flared tulle dress in baby pink that had a sexy black bodice. Sara Ali Khan too has been seen sporting this style very recently, but in an off-shoulder cutesy white ruffle dress that she wore at a recent event.

Our verdict:

Tulle dresses, tiered gowns and ruffle dresses are an interesting wardrobe addition, but the drama that this style exudes is one that needs an ‘out-there’ approach to fashion. Let your own sense of style complement the story that ruffles tell. Keep your jewellery minimal and make-up dewy to rock this fashion the best.

