Urvashi Rautela deserves a new stylist. Read on to find out why

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:52 IST

Urvashi Rautela is what one would consider a budding actor in Bollywood, she has appeared in movies like Singh Sahab the Great (alongside Sunny Deol) and Hate Story 4, and the actor is now promoting her upcoming film, Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti, in which she is paired with Arshad Warsi.

And Urvashi’s interesting looks for the promotions of the movie caught our eye, well her unique style caught our eye a while back, but it was when Taapsee Pannu resonated with our emotion that we realised that we aren’t the only ones who believe Urvashi has potential... if only she gets a new stylist!

On Neha Dhupia’s latest episode of No Filter Neha, Taapsee Pannu, who is riding high on the success of Saand ki Aankh, made quite a few scandalous statements. The actor shared personal stories, said Harsh Vardhan Kapoor would not have gotten a second film if he wasn’t a star kid, discussed the absurdity of Rangoli Chandel and Kanagana Ranaut’s interest in Taapsee and then went on name Urvashi in answer to Neha’s question, “Who do you think needs a stylist?” Taapsee said, “I think she has got a great body, I would love to see better clothes (on her) and not just the kind that only show the body.”

Well we certainly do agree, Urvashi whose Instagram proudly boasts, “Youngest Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe” and “Only Actor to win max number of beauty titles in entire history ever”, is truly an attractive young woman and has a body most of us would have to work our asses off to get, but somehow her stylists don’t seem to not know how to dress this young ‘most beautiful woman’.

And while we’ve all had our moments laughing at Urvashi’s electrifying dance moves, there’s no denying that there is something about her that’s made us sit up and take notice. And no it’s not just the terrible sartorial sense. Here are some of the worst looks seen on Urvashi of late, let’s hope she gets stylists who love her a little more and help her look her best. Read on:

To start with, Urvashi should lose those highlights and very ’80s pouffy bangs, they make all her hairstyles look the same, either its volumnious curls or big hair and sparse bangs. That’s a no no!

What’s with all that glitter, sequins and shine? Urvashi should really consider sporting solid colours, lighter palettes and more structured outfits to her current style obsession with neon bright colours.

This outfit is the embodiment of ‘too many cooks spoil the broth’, sequins, patterns, colour, big hair and that make-up, phew, exhausting!

Remember as kids we’d always try to match everything with everything! And then we grew up and realised that’s probably not always a good idea. Here’s an example of that!

Not really in love with those stark green lenses either. Why is everyone in India obsessed with looking firang? Light skin, blonde hair and green/blue lenses, I think a lot of girls would feel a lot more comfortable in their own skin if our celebrities who inspire the masses were comfortable in their own too.

Kalki Koechlin wore the same Rudraksh Dwivedi number in a sleeveless variation and she somehow stunned, well not somehow, she was styled perfectly and simply, and she looked like a stunner with her baby bump. But Urvashi’s crazy curls, over the top make-up and the high-neck of her gown, boy! There was just too much happening for us to digest.

And of course, there are those rare instances when Urvashi looked pretty good too, but like the blue moon, they are extremely rare.

Well, let’s hope that Urvashi takes the energy she puts in her dance moves into finding a new stylist. More power to you girl!

