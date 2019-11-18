Kalki Koechlin’s maternity fashion is setting style goals for all mothers-to-be. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Kalki Koechlin (pronounced: cake-la, bet you didn’t know that!) is one of the most daring and edgy actors that Bollywood has seen in a long time, from her debut as the good girl gone bad in Dev D, her work in theatre, the big screen or even OTT shows like Sacred Games, the actor has a diverse and interesting body of work behind her.

Kalki is not only honest to and about her work, but also about her personal life. And just when we thought Kalki was done surprising us, she went ahead and announced her pregnancy on social media. The Gully Boy and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Israeli musician, Guy Hershberg. And though she waited to announce her pregnancy, when Kalki did, she openly discussed her thoughts on motherhood.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan got pregnant, she changed how Bollywood and her fans (and Indians all around) changed the way people looked at pregnancy (not a career killer anymore, that is). And Kalki, being another trailblazer, is not only having honest discussions about pregnancy and motherhood but is doing it looking her stylish best while doing it.

In fact, when Kalki went on Kareena’s radio show What Women Want recently, Kareena was so surprised that Kalki was six-months pregnant (at the time) that she couldn’t help but exclaim that when Kareena was pregnant she ‘looked like a cow’.

Maternity fashion usually pertains of loose, baggy clothes, unattractive floral prints that resemble table cloths, toddler-like frocks, basically anything to cover that bump! It’s almost as if maternity fashion manufacturers assume that pregnant women give up every desire of looking half decent. And for a mom-to-be, it becomes impossible to look impeccable, or even passable, in maternity clothes. However, Kalki’s fashionable outings are raising the bar for moms-to-be all around, from her loose kaftans to her skin-tight dresses, Kalki is proving that her bump is not getting in the way (pun intended).

So if you are a mommy-to-be, take inspiration from Kalki’s tasteful maternal style and up your maternal style quotient! Here are the actor’s best looks that flaunt her baby bump.

Kalki looks stunning in a Kaftan by Sabyasachi. The actor wore heavy jewellery, and sported smokey eyes. ( Instagram )

The actor sported a one-shoulder Birdwalk Official dress with a side slit. She had her hair pushed back neatly and wore half-pumps to complete the look. ( Instagram )

Kalki looks like a breath of fresh air in this hot-pink self printed number by Global Desi. ( Instagram )

As Kalki captioned, she looks ready to bloom in this blue grey linen Zari sari and Ladakh blue kaftan blouse by designer Anavila Misra. ( Instagram )

We absolutely love the crazy, fun vibe of this ‘handsy’ dress by Abhishek Studio, the high-neck complements Kalki’s long neck, and the pink shoes add a fun element to the already quirky dress. ( Instagram )

With her hair secured with multiple corn-rows, the actor absolutely rocked this kurta-pajama combo by Raw Mango and shoes by Purrple Clouds. ( Instagram )

Kalki looked like a rainbow in the night in this gorgeous multi-coloured gown by Rudrakh Dwivedi which she wore at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards. ( Instagram )

Kalki is choosing style and comfort, as she did with this simple, turtle-necked outfit from the high-street store, Zara. ( Instagram )

This strappy, high-slitted wonder in black is also from Zara, and was worn by Kalki for Kareena Kapoor’s radio show. ( Instagram )

Are you as in love with Kalki’s maternity style as we are?

