e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Tara Sutaria opens up about being trolled by the fashion police

Budding Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has often been trolled by the fashion police for her wardrobe, be it her sizzling Diwali saree or the tube top-skirt combo she wore at a recent event.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Budding Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has often been trolled by the fashion police for her wardrobe, be it her sizzling Diwali saree or the tube top-skirt combo she wore at a recent event.
Budding Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has often been trolled by the fashion police for her wardrobe, be it her sizzling Diwali saree or the tube top-skirt combo she wore at a recent event.(Instagram)
         

Budding Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has often been trolled by the fashion police for her wardrobe, be it her sizzling Diwali saree or the tube top-skirt combo she wore at a recent event.

 

The “Marjaavaan” heroine has finally reacted to all the negative comments coming her way. In a chat with Mid-Day, she said that criticism of this sort was a “part and parcel” of the life she has opted for, as a celebrity.

 

According to a report in pinkvilla.com, she added that her parents often ended up reading comments about her on social media, and have a hearty laugh.

“People can be hurtful with their remarks. I have chosen to be in the public eye, so it is a part and parcel of my job. My parents read all these comments and have a hearty laugh about it,” said Tara.

Tara’s second release Marjaavaan, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, opened this weekend. She had made her Bollywood debut in the Karan Johar-produced Student Of The Year 2 earlier this year. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

The actor will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap, a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends