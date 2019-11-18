Tara Sutaria opens up about being trolled by the fashion police

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:48 IST

Budding Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has often been trolled by the fashion police for her wardrobe, be it her sizzling Diwali saree or the tube top-skirt combo she wore at a recent event.

The “Marjaavaan” heroine has finally reacted to all the negative comments coming her way. In a chat with Mid-Day, she said that criticism of this sort was a “part and parcel” of the life she has opted for, as a celebrity.

According to a report in pinkvilla.com, she added that her parents often ended up reading comments about her on social media, and have a hearty laugh.

“People can be hurtful with their remarks. I have chosen to be in the public eye, so it is a part and parcel of my job. My parents read all these comments and have a hearty laugh about it,” said Tara.

Tara’s second release Marjaavaan, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, opened this weekend. She had made her Bollywood debut in the Karan Johar-produced Student Of The Year 2 earlier this year. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

The actor will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap, a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.Only the headline has been changed. )

