Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Yami Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh: Fashion hits and misses this week

Here is the lowdown on this week’s best and worst-dressed celebrities, and you can decide for yourself which looks are lacklustre and which are inspiring.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:04 IST
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
In India, for most of us, Bollywood and fashion are two peas of the same pod. We consider our Bollywood celebs to be the most stylish and fashion-forward bunch, whether it’s thanks to their stylists or their own personal choice is for you to decide. However, sometimes our beloved celebrities also fall short on the sartorial front and make some cringe-worthy choices. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wardrobe choices to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, to the celebs at Katy Perry’s welcome party by Karan Johar, a lot of celebrities made it on to our fashion radar. Here is the lowdown on this week’s best and worst-dressed celebrities, and you can decide for yourself which looks are lacklustre and which are inspiring. Read on:

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

 

As always Deepika has to be on our best-dressed radar, like for her wedding, Deepika and Ranveer decided to wear co-ordinated Sabyasachi outfits to celebrate their first wedding anniversary too. The couple went to pay their respects at the Golden Temple and also to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati. In Tirupati Deepika wore a red self-embroidered saree with temple jewellery, sporting her signature tight bun, while Ranveer complemented her in his cream sherwani with red dupatta. The couple looked stunning at the second outing too, wearing a heavily-embroidered marsala outfit, Deepika looked stunning as ever, while Ranveer wore a purple kurta-pajama combo with a printed jacket.

Jacqueline Fernandez

 

Jacqueline is all set to perform alongside Dua Lipa and Katy Perry for an upcoming concert in Mumbai. Jacqueline was recently spotted in a gorgeous metallic silver and black gown by Alina Anwar couture collection. The black mini tube dress was overlaid with the metallic fabric, and was an interesting take on the usual full-blown metallic looks.

Anushka Sharma

 

Anushka’s look for Katy Perry’s welcome party courtesy Karan Johar was minimalistic yet dramatic. Anushka wore a Sonam Parmar Jhawar power shoulder dress in white, the actor’s poker straight hair framed her face and her subtle smokey eye was enough drama to offset the plain white dress with it’s dramatic puffy sleeves.

Urvashi Rautela

 

Urvashi needs a new stylist, her great figure and extreme style potential is completely wasted on outdated ‘90s bangs, sequinned, shiney clothes and mostly kitsch style. The actor is often spotted wearing the same kind of clothes, styles, hairstyles, make-up and shoes too! Just scroll through her Instagram, you’ll see the pattern. Hope we see a style evolution soon.

Kubbra Sait

 

Kubbra Sait is another stunner, the amazonian beauty looked stunning recently in a red Alina Cernătescu ensemble with a plunging neckline and applique work. Kubra wore minimal make-up and bright red earrings by Deepa Gurnani.

Yami Gautam

 

Yami is riding high on the success of her latest film Bala alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, for a recent promotional event the actor picked a vintage-inspired Lina Mane dress with thigh-high slit and puffy sleeves. The actor picked hoops, minimal dewy make-up and orange strappy heels by Charles and Keith to complete her look. While the look wasn’t all bad since Yami’s face saved it, it just lacked.... lustre. The print of the outfit was too busy for it to be just one entire piece of clothing, had it been off set with a belt in a different colour and an edgier hairstyle it could have possibly even looked good.

