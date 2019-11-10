Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria: Fashion hits and misses this week

fashion-and-trends

As of today, nearly every celebrity in B-town has a stylist who makes sure that the celebrity they’re styling never has a sad-wardrobe-day. Be it the A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez or the newcomers like Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Rakulpreet (a popular star in South movies and a relative new entrant in Bollywood), or the all-rounder celebrity Malaika Arora, this week was a mix of traditional and modern, in bling, embroidery and solid colours spotted on the celebs seen at promotional events, airport looks, wedding functions, holidays and more. Read on to find out this week’s high and low of the Bollywood fashion scorecard.

Deepika Padukone

Spotted at the airport on her way to Bengaluru, Deepika was seen in head-to-toe grey giving us all winter style inspiration. This casual and comfortable look comprising a turtle-neck and pants was followed by a beautifully-embroidered Anarkali kurta-skirt-jacket set from Sabyasachi’s Winter 2019 collection. Deepika attended her friend’s pre-wedding function in this Sabyasachi creation and had social media abuzz on the look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia is holidaying with her friend Akansha Ranjan in Los Angeles ahead of her stint in Hollywood that begins soon. The actor took to Instagram to post a picture of hers in a breezy summer dress by Lovebirds. She wore thick-rimmed black and white micro-sunnies and carried a blue handbag with this outfit.

Following this, we’ve spotted her in a satin multi-coloured acid wash co-ord ensemble that exudes a dramatic retro look. The outfit is by the label Peter Pilotto, well-known for signature prints and elegant, structured silhouettes.

More recently, a third picture has surfaced where Alia is wearing a Song Of Style chequered co-ord piece with a pair of thigh-high boots. Alia’s recent fashion outings are a reminder of her looks from the Gully Boy promotional events where the actor went all out with her experimentation and portrayed the fashionista that was the polar opposite of her character in the film.

Sonakshi Sinha

Since her film debut in 2010, Sonakshi Sinha has been known for her sometimes bold-sometimes safe choices when it comes to her fashion sense. The actor is a complete stunner in traditional outfits as is evident from the black blingy lehenga-corset by Falguni Shane Peacock or the purple embellished kurta-sharara set by Itrh. It was the sapphire blue fishtail gown by designer Alexander Terekhov that failed to impress. Sonakshi has previously worn a similar colour in a Zuhair Murad gown that complemented the actor in every way at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2019.

Jacqueline Fernandez

After being the drop-dead gorgeous con-woman in Drive, Jacqueline has impressed us once again in this Manish Malhotra sequinned saree in lime yellow, paired with a silver metallic blouse. This saree, having a fashion moment in different colours on different celebrities, was also seen in cream on Bhumi Pednekar at the Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer launch event.

Tara Sutaria

This stylish ‘student’ is having a moment under the sun, literally. We loved the Picchika hand-painted peonies lehenga set on Tara that she wore for a promotional event for her upcoming film, Marjaavan. Peonies are known to flower in the spring. She’s been styled by Ami Patel for this look.

Rakulpreet

Rakulpreet stuns in a flap-sleeved magenta sequin top paired with embroidered high waist pants by Vizyon, styled by Tanya Ghavri. The actor wore this outfit at a promotional event for Marjaavan which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Her blue suede dress from the label Nauman Piyarji that’s popular for their bespoke creations, however, didn’t quite make the cut as it does nothing to accentuate Rakulpreet’s great height and sculpted body. She’s been styled by Tanya Ghavri for this look too.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana’s Benarasi saree in gold paired with a statement choker is one of our favourites this week. Kangana has been styled by Ami Patel for her brother’s engagement ceremony. She chose bold red lips and simple makeup on the actor for this eye-catching saree that is paired with a dull red brocade blouse.

Janhvi Kapoor

One of Manish Malhotra’s favourite muses, Janhvi carries off most of her traditional looks with much aplomb. We’ve seen her in interesting dresses since her debut film last year but it’s this purple, strapless gown with uneven hem and thigh-high slit from Spring/Summer 2020 collection of Alina Anwar Couture, which doesn’t quite fit with Janhvi’s onscreen persona.

Malaika Arora

Seen in a black leather blazer dress at her son’s 17th birthday party last night, Malaika Arora set a new benchmark for all those following her style journey. The highlight of this dress was how she chose to accessorise it though, with a metal logo belt by popular designer Alexander Wang and a pair of black pumps that accentuated her long legs.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was spotted in a fuchsia net dress with bishop sleeves and a pair of metallic stilettos at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her wavy hair kept the vibe young and fresh, similar to the makeup Ananya is usually seen wearing. On Instagram, Ananya shared her look and captioned it, “channelling my inner Peppa Pig.”

Styled by Ami Patel for her pink look and the yellow breezy dress by Hemant and Nandita, Ananya’s sartorial game is on point and so far, she hasn’t disappointed us with any look she’s sported yet.

