Alia Bhatt heads to Hollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez gushes over her ‘mermaid’ look. See pics

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:10 IST

Alia Bhatt seems to be in a perfect state of bliss these days, and why wouldn’t she? Both her professional and personal life seem straight out of a movie. The actor will soon be seen with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and she is also set to start her next project, Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

And what does Alia have in common with the other leading ladies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone? Alia is also heading to Hollywood! The actor posted a picture on her Instagram in a breezy summer dress by Lovebirds. She wore thick-rimmed white and black micro-sunnies and carried a blue handbag. Her look is perfect for a warm summer’s day, as it was in Los Angeles, where the actor is holidaying with her BFF Akansha Ranjan.

However, according to news reports, Alia is on the hunt for a Hollywood celebrity manager which was her main agenda to be in LA. And although Alia is busy making deals in Hollywood, she didn’t forget about her fans back home and posted pictures from her underwater shoot for Vogue. Alia had posted a picture from the shoot earlier too, and had captioned it with a quote by Anais Nin, “I must be a mermaid, I have no fear of depth and a great fear of shallow living”.

And the amazing swimsuits worn by Alia are giving us major swimwear goals, just gotta wait for the winters to end! In the picture, Alia is wearing a Julien MacDonald swimsuit in pale blue. The glittery fabric and cutout style of the swimsuit was a unique, glam take on the usual swimsuit.

In the photoshoot, Alia wears a series of very unique swimsuits. The first is a neon green full-sleeved swimsuit, which she wore with a matching cover-up.

In another picture, Alia wore a purple and blue green combination, one-sleeved swimsuit by Attico with a neon green bikini bottom by Asos, and in another post she swung her head back, arching her back in a gorgeous Fausto Puglisi fuchsia pink swimsuit.

Another picture had Alia looking gorgeous in a shiny gold Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit and wore billowing metallic toned rainbow coloured sleeves separately, adding a dramatic edge to her look.

Recently Alia also announced that the paperback version of her sister, Shaheen Bhatt’s, book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier on her Instagram. Sharing a photo of the book’s cover, Alia wrote, “The paperback version of my brilliant sister’s brilliant book is ready!!! For all those who have suffered from depression, all those who know someone close who’s suffered from depression and for those who have no idea what depression is and want to take a closer look into understanding what it means.”

The book was launched by Shaheen on World Mental Health Day last year. The book talks about Shaheen’s tryst with depression. The foreword of the book has been written by their father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

