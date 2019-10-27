Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses for this week

fashion-and-trends

The festival of lights - Diwali, Deepavali, Deepawali or Divali is a time for everyone to give and receive gifts, eat plenty of mithai, host and attend card parties and other Diwali celebrations. Which means one has to always be dressed up, and like most of India Bollywood celebs’ Diwali celebrations also started last week. And the ladies of B-town attended Diwali parties in their most glamorous outfits. While some really looked amazing, some others missed the mark. Here are this week’s fashion hits and misses.

Sara Ali Khan

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Sara recently attended Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali party and was papped outside his house in a stunning yellow Bandhani saree. The Kedarnath actor wore a hot pink blouse with her saree, matching juttis and potli bag, and Sara had her hair down. She looked absolutely stunning sporting almost no make-up.

Ananya Panday

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Ananya looked absolutely adorable in a red Anita Dongre number. The Student of the Year actor posted a picture on Instagram as she sat and prayed. Ananya wore no makeup, had her open hair in bouncy waves and big earrings.

Malaika Arora

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Malaika went for a gorgeous gold crushed foil skirt and a high-necked black top by Itrh for her Diwali celebrations. She sported a deep red lipstick and a layered jade statement neckpiece which added to her already standout look.

Karisma Kapoor

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is usually very well styled, and she looked pretty amazing as she posed on Choti Diwali for Instagram in a Raw Mango outfit. However, the gold and beige brocade kurta could have been matched better with a different coloured bottom as the electric blue of what she actually did wear kind of ruined the otherwise perfect look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka wore a beautiful beige Sabyasachi floral saree as she posed with husband Nick Jonas for Diwali. And while Priyanka did look stunning as usual, maybe a subtle blouse would have made the saree standout, the shiny fabric of the blouse took away from the simplicity of the beautiful saree.

