Deepika Padukone stuns in white for Live Love Laugh foundation event. Here are her best white on white looks

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:30 IST

Be it billowing ruffles, over-the-top gowns, high-necked collars or thigh-high slits, over the years, Deepika Padukone has established herself as a style icon who is always up for a challenge. And somehow the leggy lass makes it seem like everything she wears is as comfortable as pajamas.

Her unique style and natural beauty is something that never fails to impress. In fact recently even Sonakshi Sinha admitted that she was besotted with Deepika’s style statement.

And the 33-year-old Ram Leela actor has done it again, at a recent event in Delhi the actor wore an elegant white on white outfit that set some serious goals. The actor was attending an event for her Live Love Laugh Foundation in the capital. The event was held to inaugurate the foundation’s first ‘Lecture Series’ which will discuss the stigma surrounding mental health.

At the event, the Padmaavat actor was seen wearing a crisp white shirt with flowing sleeves that had cloth bow ties at the cuffs, and a highly-structured collar. Matching white relaxed pants completed her outfit. The actor wore beige pumps and a small matching hand bag.

The actor had her hair parted to the side and in soft curls, she kept her makeup simple with only a bright red lipstick adding a pop of colour to the otherwise muted look. Beautiful rhinestone danglers adorned the actor’s ears, and other than that she only wore her wedding ring.

This just goes to show that Deepika absolutely loves wearing white, and of late the Padmaavat actor has been sporting a lot of white on white. Here are some of her top white on white looks:

On the work front, Deepika will play the role of Kapil Dev’s (who will be portrayed by husband Ranveer Singh) wife in the upcoming sports drama ‘83. The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, alongside Vikrant Massey.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 18:22 IST