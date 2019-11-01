Happy Birthday Aishwarya: 10 times the actor gave us major style goals

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:31 IST

Today is former Miss World and Bollywood A-lister Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 46th birthday, and husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan wished his beautiful wife a happy birthday by sharing a picture of the actor and calling her his ‘principessa’. Junior Bachchan shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy birthday Principessa (Princess).”

And we have to agree with Abhishek, Aishwarya looked stunning as she celebrated 20 years of her association with Longines in Rome, and also the launch of the brand’s Dolce Vita collection. Aishwarya wore a light pink embroidered and organza tradework 3D floral gown by NEDRET TACİROGLU’s NEDO collection.

The actor’s hair was in blowy curls, she had shimmer on her eyes, but otherwise, her makeup was muted. The turquoise belt of her watch added a pop of colour to her look. The designer is favoured by celebrities, both Hollywood and Bollywood, and his clientele includes Beyonce, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez, Diana Penty, Kylie Jenner among others.

We also loved Aishwarya in the pearly white Ziad Germanos gown that she wore a day before for Longines. The actor had minimal makeup, dramatic eye makeup that lit her face up, and her hair was down in romantic waves. The bright green band of her watch added an interesting element to her look.

But then there is nothing that Aishwarya can’t pull off. Here are some of the actor’s best looks in the recent past, proving that the timeless stunner can pull off jeans as beautifully as she does a couture gown.

Most recently, Aishwarya graced the silver screen with her 2018 release Fanney Khan which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, and she is also the voice to Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent in Hindi for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The 46-year-old actor also has a daughter, Aaradhya, with husband Abhishek, to whom she has been married to for 12 years.

