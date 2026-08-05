Jeep Meridian, Compass offered with benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh

American automaker Jeep has announced that it is offering attractive discounts and benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh on its three-row seven-seater SUV, the Meridian and up to ₹1.50 lakh on its mid-size SUV, the Compass, in August.
The Jeep Meridian is being offered with benefits of ₹1.65 lakh. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty rewards, scrappage bonus and other benefits. Additionally, the three-row SUV is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with features including a panoramic sunroof, 8-way power adjustable driver seat and co-driver seat, four-way lumbar support adjustment for driver and co-driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents for second and third row, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, and 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, among others.
The mid-size SUV from Jeep is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.50 lakh, which include cash discounts, exchange bonus, scrappage bonus and loyalty rewards, among others.
The Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Jeep Compass boasts a feature list which includes a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a nine-speaker audio system, two-zone automatic climate control, second-row AC vents, ventilated front seats, cruise control, a 360-degree camera and tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.
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