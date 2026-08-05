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    Jeep Meridian, Compass offered with benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh

    Jeep is offering benefits of up to 1.65 lakh on the Meridian and 1.50 lakh on the Compass throughout August 2026

    Updated on: Aug 5, 2026, 11:10:58 IST
    By Saptak Bardhan
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    American automaker Jeep has announced that it is offering attractive discounts and benefits of up to 1.65 lakh on its three-row seven-seater SUV, the Meridian and up to 1.50 lakh on its mid-size SUV, the Compass, in August.

    Jeep Meridian, Compass offered with benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh
    Jeep Meridian, Compass offered with benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh
    Jeep Meridian
    EMI starting at just₹30,600/month

    Jeep Meridian August 2026 Benefits

    The Jeep Meridian is being offered with benefits of 1.65 lakh. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty rewards, scrappage bonus and other benefits. Additionally, the three-row SUV is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with features including a panoramic sunroof, 8-way power adjustable driver seat and co-driver seat, four-way lumbar support adjustment for driver and co-driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents for second and third row, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, and 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, among others.

    Check similar cars

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    also read: Jeep Compass 4xe electric SUV debuts as top-spec variant with 600 km+ range

    Jeep Compass August 2026 Benefits

    The mid-size SUV from Jeep is being offered with benefits of up to 1.50 lakh, which include cash discounts, exchange bonus, scrappage bonus and loyalty rewards, among others.

    The Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Jeep Compass boasts a feature list which includes a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a nine-speaker audio system, two-zone automatic climate control, second-row AC vents, ventilated front seats, cruise control, a 360-degree camera and tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

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