Celebrity stylist Ami Patel on wedding fashion trends, menswear trends and more

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:48 IST

Ami Patel is not your basic stylist. She is true to her subject’s personality, gets the person’s aesthetics right, and whatever she styles is high on versatility.

From nailing millennial fashion with Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday to an international celebrity like Priyanka Chopra, Ami Patel has styled celebrities across a wide spectrum. One visit to her Instagram profile and you know this is no less a school of how to style yourself to look no less than one of your most-loved style icons.

She styled Priyanka Chopra for her wedding to Nick Jonas in December 2018, and that officially put her on the global map. In an exclusive with us, Ami shares tips on how to style yourself, her favourite colours, trends she expects in wedding fashion, menswear trends and more.

What are the styles you expect in the upcoming Autumn/Winter season?

The style that I expect in this winter season is colours for winter especially pop colour winter coats, bright colours in both western and Indian wear. Also, winter florals is a trend I think is going to be big this year.

Your favourite wedding styles for the modern bride. Have they been a part of your collections over the years?

One of my favourite trends are tone-on-tone, in fact it’s something Priyanka Chopra also prefers so she chose to be a bride who did not wear single thread of Zari, zardosi, Gold or Gotta on her like no metal only red tone on tone was her choice and I thinks that’s what truly indicates modern India.

The one piece of jewellery on a bridal trousseau that is your go-to and why

A pair beautiful kundan chand balis with a vintage touch.

Sarees, suits or western wear - what’s the attire you most look forward to styling a celeb in?

All of them, there are no rules about silhouettes and style it’s really about what is required and who the person you are styling.

Your favourite texture when choosing what to wear or styling someone.

I am more for easy effortless flowy looks over structure.

Your thoughts on florals and if they’re likely to make it to wedding fashion this season?

Absolutely, I think floral is huge in print and embroidery, I think it’s going to continue ruling.

Your all-time favourite colour from the palette and why? Which colour do you find yourself tilting towards in the winters?

My all-time favourite colour is pink, just been a pink person and not have been apologetic about it. It’s a colour which flatters everyone. During winters my favorite colour is always black and working with textures and tones, playing with layers to make it look different every time.

Tell us the 5 things you would suggest for a young lady’s winter wardrobe.

Ear Muffs, a beanie with a pom pom, one coat that carries you across seasons, a neck scarf and please keep it cruelty-free.

How was it working with Priyanka Chopra and her bridal trousseau?

It was marvellous and really incredible. She gave me a timeline of 1.5 month and I dint even think twice about it and just started working on it. It has 2 sides to it mundane and magical and at the same time we were really happy and thrilled with the results and she looked amazing.

After styling a plenty of Bollywood actresses, will we also see you foraying into the menswear space?

When I use style for magazines I have worked with all the leading actors of Bollywood like Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan and many more. Right now I have my hands full with styling the ladies.

3 things that are evergreen menswear fashion regardless of the current trend?

Tuxedo, bandh gala and mal kurtas

