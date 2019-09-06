5 style tips to take from Priyanka Chopra from her latest fashion magazine cover shoot

fashion-and-trends

Fashion-lovers like us all continue to have a field day getting inspired by all the style we see on Priyanka Chopra Jonas. A sought-after screen diva, both in Bollywood and Hollywood, PeeCee earned the nomenclature ‘desi girl’ after her iconic dance performance and continues to strike a balance in her style even after foraying into Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra is one among the 100 most powerful women in the world and so it’s only obvious we all sit up to take note of her fashion whether from a red carpet event to street style to a photoshoot too.

Priyanka Chopra’s style evolution is nothing shy of incredible and we love how she puts her perfectly refined looks together that suit her feisty personality with aplomb.

Here are 5 style cues to take from Priyanka Chopra Jonas inspired by a recent fashion shoot:

Green is the colour of the moment

Raising temperatures in a bottle green pantsuit, Priyanka Chopra shows us how to stylishly colour block with elements around you. She is seen wearing this pantsuit with a cream shirt and a belt in the same shade, paired with dark maroon shoes. Her hair, makeup and earrings are simple and add to the sophistication of the entire look.

Mixing prints and patterns

PeeCee has been styled by Sabyasachi and Mimi Cuttrell for this shoot and we see both Western and traditional elements in this look. A floral shirt with a plunging neckline and similarly-patterned scarf and beret has been paired with trousers in colourful stripes.

Priyanka wore colourful stripes on one of her holidays this summer too, proving that stripes are versatile and can be worn in different ways.

Go for the animal print if you haven’t

She’s fierce and her personality and style are congruous with one another. She is seen wearing a longish-kurta with embellishments and a side slits which she pairs with an animal print fur coat.

There’s no such thing as too much jewellery

Notice the recurring oxidised jewellery on Priyanka Chopra’s looks for this shoot, especially this one where she’s seen in a shell-pink sheer top and an embroidered skirt in teal. The pom-pom in her hand adds the drama to this cover photo.

Belts are back

Whether it’s the dark brown belt working as a separator in the dramatic print-on-pattern look or the cream belt with a chain on her bottle green pantsuit, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has hit the trend-o-meter’s top points. It’s full marks from us too!

