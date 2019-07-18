Fashion lessons we learn by following Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra’s style evolution is nothing shy of incredible. She puts together perfectly refined looks that suit her feisty personality. After nearly one and half decades in Bollywood, she found fame in Hollywood and graces several fashion magazines, life-altering events and conversations that are bound to influence everyone from the glitzy-eyed young girl to a young woman who may have seen her since she first wore the Miss World crown back in the year 2000. Starting with the much-spoken-about red dress she wore to the Emmy’s in 2017, to the trenchcoat by Ralph Lauren at the Met Gala the same year, she has walked the red carpet at the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscars party, the Grammys, the Billboard Music Awards, and this year made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival too. A screen diva in Bollywood, who earned her name as the 'desi girl' after her iconic dance performance, to a popular face in Hollywood in just a matter of a few years, Priyanka Chopra is one among the 100 most powerful women in the world. She's also one of the 500 most influential business leaders in the world according to Variety. Her most recent, albeit successful investment was the popular dating, friendship and networking app, Bumble, which she's introduced to India in 2018, a few days after her high-profile wedding to Nick Jonas, a pop music sweetheart. Fashion-lovers like all of us have been having a field day looking at her pictures on Instagram where she inspires in every way fathomable. Her marriage too, seems like a long holiday and we're not complaining looking at all the love oozing out of our mobile phone screens. As Priyanka Chopra (Jonas) celebrates her 37th birthday today, it would indeed be right to opine that she is fashion's favourite femme fatale on the global scene. Here are some of our favourite, high-fashion looks of PeeCee's that we want to ape but not quite. Take a dekko. This long dress in orange with a sexy back: Her fairytale love story at Cannes, in this white tiered flowy gown: The New Yorker in PeeCee: Wavy hair, dark lips, leather skirt... a killer combo she did just right! This silver top and skirt set was impeccably styled, but it's her talk at the forum which ensured she 'sashayed' her way into our hearts: She didn't get tagged one of the best-dressed celebrities at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding for nothing. Remember the time when Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte spoke of their love for New York time and again in Sex and the City? Well, PeeCee is proof that such a life lived in high-fashion is possible. Resting is necessary, but who said you can't be well-dressed for it? The sunglasses that have only just found fame in India, were first seen on Priyanka's Instagram: Quirky yet chic, we loved PeeCee's headgear in the Jonas Brothers' comeback song, Sucker: Emmy's 2017: Here's an interesting trivia about the global star you may not know: PeeCee also has a doll was created in her honour as one of the Bollywood Legends by Spin Master Toys UK along with names like Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Each doll came with traditional Indian clothing and is now a collectible item.