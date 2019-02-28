Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is stunning in a black bodycon dress at Ralph Lauren India store launch

Priyanka was spotted wearing a Randall Evening dress from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2019 collection which brought out the oomph factor in her chic style.

fashion and trends Updated: Feb 28, 2019 18:31 IST
Saumya Sharma
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Priyanka Chopra,PeeCee,Priyanka Chopra fashion

Priyanka Chopra, who was in Delhi for the roka ceremony of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, also launched the Ralph Lauren store in Delhi last night. Located in Chanakya Place, in a posh locality of the Capital, PeeCee wore a bodycon dress to the launch of Ralph Lauren’s first store in India.

Priyanka was spotted wearing a Randall Evening dress from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2019 collection which brought out the oomph factor in her chic style. The diva kept her style simple in this long A-line one-shoulder silhouette black gown, exuberating a sense of power through the colour. She completed the look with Rivoli Pyrite earrings in gold, also by Ralph Lauren and a watch in the same shade to contrast her all-Black outfit and black strappy heels. Her eyes were given a smokey look with a tad-bit of a sparkle.

The dress costs $2990 and the earrings are worth $595. You can get the complete look in approximately $4000.

Take a look at these pictures for the full look that PeeCee sported along with some other fashion spotted on our Instagram here.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 18:25 IST

tags

more from fashion and trends