Priyanka Chopra Jonas is stunning in a black bodycon dress at Ralph Lauren India store launch
Priyanka was spotted wearing a Randall Evening dress from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2019 collection which brought out the oomph factor in her chic style.fashion and trends Updated: Feb 28, 2019 18:31 IST
Priyanka Chopra, who was in Delhi for the roka ceremony of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, also launched the Ralph Lauren store in Delhi last night. Located in Chanakya Place, in a posh locality of the Capital, PeeCee wore a bodycon dress to the launch of Ralph Lauren’s first store in India.
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra's big black dress by @ralphlauren is a stylish wardrobe must-have. What do you think of the look? Follow the link in the bio to read more on the #RalphLaurenStoreLaunch in #Delhi, India last night. . . . . Swipe right for more #fashion spotted last night >>> . . . . . #RalphLauren #RalphLaurenDress #PriyankaChopra #Fashion
Priyanka was spotted wearing a Randall Evening dress from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2019 collection which brought out the oomph factor in her chic style. The diva kept her style simple in this long A-line one-shoulder silhouette black gown, exuberating a sense of power through the colour. She completed the look with Rivoli Pyrite earrings in gold, also by Ralph Lauren and a watch in the same shade to contrast her all-Black outfit and black strappy heels. Her eyes were given a smokey look with a tad-bit of a sparkle.
The dress costs $2990 and the earrings are worth $595. You can get the complete look in approximately $4000.
Take a look at these pictures for the full look that PeeCee sported along with some other fashion spotted on our Instagram here.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
First Published: Feb 28, 2019 18:25 IST