Priyanka, Kareena spotted wearing head-to-toe denim. Who wore it better? See latest pics

Priyanka Chopra is back in the Capital with husband Nick Jonas for the roka ceremony of her brother that took place recently. Last night we spotted her at the airport in a smart casual look. She was sporting denim-on-denim and looked like her usual diva self in this look too. She accessorised her look with a fancy tote bag and dark shades while her white shoes added to the comfy-chic look.

What we particularly liked about her denims is the stylish comeback of the boyfriend jeans. PeeCee wore her jeans with a denim jacket with the ties on either side hanging loose.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, was spotted in Mumbai hanging out with her BFF Amrita Arora. She was wearing a similar denim-on-denim, but with a slight difference. Her shirt was buttoned down and tucked in with the ties on the sides tied up neatly. Like PeeCee, Kareena too paired the outfit with white shoes.

Priyanka kept it simple and added a hue of tonal red for her choice of lip colour. Kareena on the other hand, kept it completely natural with a no make-up look.

Here’s proof in pics:

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 13:25 IST