Kareena Kapoor rocks denim on denim on denim like it is nobody’s business. Get her look

Kareena Kapoor has given us many memorable looks in her colourful dresses and statement pantsuits. While her formal ensembles have turned heads at every occasion that Kareena has attended, the actor has also proved that she knows the power of a good denim outfit. On Friday, Kareena Kapoor once again redefined casual dressing with her head-to-toe denim look. There’s no one better to turn to for chic looks than Kareena, and she just rocked denim-on-denim-on-denim with her stellar self-confidence. In new Instagram photos, Kareena Kapoor posed in a tight-fitting denim top by designer label Madison, which was tucked into a pair of high-waisted belted jeans by US-based label, Urban Outfitters. Her top was practically the same wash as her jeans. To make this a triple denim outfit, Kareena added a quirky denim jacket to her look.

Obviously, wearing triple denim is a risky move. Even more obvious, though, is the fact that if anyone can pull it off, it’s Kareena Kapoor. She looks impossibly cool, while wearing a cropped denim jacket, one that’s embroidered with words like ‘bullsh*t’ and ‘bakwaas’ in edgy black and white patterns. Kareena’s jacket is by fashion designer Kanika Goyal in collaboration with artist Babbu the Painter.

Kareena Kapoor’s denim outfit made a statement, but as she posed for the cameras, it was her flashy shoes and metallic accessories — a pair of high-heeled suede sandals by Tom Ford and an assorted stack of sassy bangles and cuffs by jewellery label, Viange — that glimmered in the spotlight. Maybe Kareena Kapoor just challenged us: When it comes to mastering denim-on-denim-on-denim, take things to the next level with metallic accents, too?

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 15:42 IST