On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, here are her most stunning new pics, videos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who celebrates her 38th birthday on Friday (September 21), is an icon . There’s no denying that the award-winning star and ultimate fashion muse — she can do outrageously bold to elegantly chic, like no one can — is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood.

Besides being insanely gorgeous — and incredibly talented — Kareena keeps fans entertained, whether it’s with her fearless fashion choices or her sweet family moments with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Said Ali Khan. Kareena knows how to keep everyone spellbound.

The last few years have been special for Kareena, who welcomed Taimur, her first child with Saif, into the world. The working mother balances her busy work life — after Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, her next film is Takht, starring Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal — with sweet family time.

Whether she’s wearing a designer gown on a date with Saif or walking down the street in laid-back jeans with Taimur, photos of Kareena looking good no matter what she’s wearing or doing have been winning over fans. And between sexy magazine shoots, ramp walks and enviable tropical vacations, Kareena’s had quite a few statement-making moments in 2018.

In celebration of Kareena’s birthday, we’re taking a look back at her memorable moments from family holidays and posh parties to drop-dead gorgeous magazine shoots that earn her the unofficial title of Begum of Bollywood:

In September, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan went on a vacation to the Maldives with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Pictures of the celebrity couples (and their toddlers) from their envy-inducing vacation went viral.

In August, Kareena Kapoor Khan, her friends and family, including sister Karisma Kapoor, went all out for Saif Ali Khan’s birthday — and posted some super sweet photos, too. Saif marked his special occasion with a midnight party for a group of familiar guests at his Mumbai home. Attendees included Saif’s children Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan, as well as his sister Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu.

In July, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a bold and beautiful statement as the showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock on day two of India Couture Week 2018. She looked like a dazzling bride in an exquisite gold lehenga that’s ideal for the woman who wants to flaunt her figure.

In June, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posed side by side on the cover of Filmfare magazine. The Veere Di Wedding actors smouldered on the cover, both donning crop tops, showing off some killer pouting skills and basically looked flawless.

In June, Karisma Kapoor rang in her 44th birthday with a fancy Sunday brunch in London’s Mayfair, with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and BFF Natasha Poonawala all dolled up in honour of Lolo’s birthday. The gorgeous ladies were joined by their handsome better halves: Saif Ali Khan, Anand Ahuja, and Adar Poonawala.

In June, Kareena Kapoor Khan once again was the centre of attention. Kareena stole the show when she arrived at Miss India 2018 pageant in an ethereal yellow gown. She then changed into a goth chic look for her dance performance at the glamourous event.

In April, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us pantsuit perfection (and then some) at Veere Di Wedding trailer launch in Mumbai. Veere was her much-awaited first film since Taimur was born in 2016. The actor decided to kickstart her promotional journey in a custom made Dhruv Kapoor pantsuit featuring a bandeau top that had her baring her perfect abs. Can you believe that midriff?

In March, Manish Malhotra’s “forever muse” Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a jaw-dropping lehenga as the designer’s showstopper at his Singapore fashion show. Kareena’s romantic ivory lehenga is perfectly suited to brides who prefer to take an alternative approach to fashion. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, Kartik Aaryan, also walked the ramp with her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 11:54 IST