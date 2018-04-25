Kareena Kapoor shows off super-toned body in crop top and matching pants
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us pantsuit perfection (and then some) at Veere Di Wedding trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday. Scroll through to see her look and also what actor Sonam Kapoor wore to the launch.fashion and trends Updated: Apr 25, 2018 18:35 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion choices continue to impress us. The actor stepped out for the Veere Di Wedding trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday and her outfit made our hearts skip a beat.
The star wore a custom Dhruv Kapoor look that paired a pantsuit with a matching crop top.
While Kareena’s head-to-toe midnight blue separates did not surprise us much, we were delightfully surprised to see her baring her midriff in a bustier. While the actor usually tends toward oversize silhouettes that drape loosely around her body, be it a tracksuit, an asymmetrical short dress or a pair of not so basic jeans, Tuesday’s launch was a different story.
It seems like despite baring her midriff, Kareena’s ensemble featuring chic highwaisted slim-line trousers hits home if you want to master sexy, laid-back vibes in summer. While the decidedly relaxed set had her flaunting her tummy, her minimal make-up and the fine jewellery by Minawala and Gehna Jewellers lent her a gorgeous, almost red carpet-ready glow. Kareena finished her look with tall peep-toe heels. Needless to say, she looked good.
Meanwhile, Kareena’s Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor took tailoring to new levels in a Celia Kritharioti dress at the trailer launch. Off-shoulder dresses are one of our favourite ways to stay cool during these hot summer months, thanks to a neckline that is feminine without being revealing. But Sonam’s voluminous off-shoulder dress with balloon sleeves from the Greek designer’s Couture Spring 2018 collection was a tad too avant-garde for us, it was eye-catching but overwhelming.
Even though Sonam’s meticulously crafted style has been one for the books, we’re not fans of her latest whimsical all-white ensemble. No, there’s nothing actually wrong with her pretty look — it would land her on the best-dressed list of any red carpet — but please, not at a movie trailer launch. Sorry Sonam, don’t think you’ve nailed this one.
