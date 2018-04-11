Kareena Kapoor looks like a ray of pure sunshine in this Masaba outfit and you can buy her exact saree

We fell for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pink and yellow saree by designer Masaba Gupta at first sight — the colour was bold, intense, and definitely eye-catching. It felt ready for a modern woman thanks to the contrasting colour-blocking.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor dressed to the nines for an awards function in Mumbai on Tuesday, wearing a chanderi silk saree in the most eye-catching yellow hue that’s giving us all the Princess Belle vibes.

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on Apr 10, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

A number from House of Masaba’s summer/festive’18 collection, the gorgeously bright saree is even more dazzling when you zoom in and see that it’s actually covered in tribal vase pleats and Masaba’s signature kalash khadi palla.

When we found out the canary yellow chanderi saree was available for Rs 21,000 (meaning you can place an order on the House of Masaba website and get the saree delivered at your doorstep in less than four weeks), we let ourselves daydream, just for a minute, about wearing it, too.

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on Apr 10, 2018 at 6:27am PDT

Besides the bright-as-can-be colour and detailing of Kareena’s saree, what we’re really mesmerised by is her styling choice. Her high-neck, quarter-sleeved knockout pink blouse added the perfect amount of sophistication and beautifully matched the saree border.

Kareena styled her saree with no-fuss accessories, save for a pair of statement earrings from Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers. We especially love the addition of the black bindi. It may be a minor detail, but it’s certainly a memorable one and helped ground her minimal chic look.

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on Apr 10, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

Kareena finished off her look with glossy lips, a sleek ponytail and slightly smudgy band of black eyeliner that looks perfect.

Kareena isn’t exactly a saree regular, she’s more of a denim and tee kind of gal. But when she does wear the traditional Indian drape, it’s always graceful, undeniably stylish and smartly accessorised. Ahead, catch a glimpse of Kareena’s recent saree moments:

A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:42am PST

1. Kareena wore a striking black lace saree with a racer back blouse and fringe pants in February 2018. She played up her glow even more with the addition of a black corset belt and ear cuffs, a smart styling trick that adds edge to any outfit. If you’re looking for ways to elevate a simple saree, or you’re looking to sport a saree beyond the wedding season, let this Anamika Khanna look guide you. Click for details.

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Feb 22, 2018 at 5:09am PST

2. Kareena opted for a totally non-boring colour-blocked black, red and pink saree from Raw Mango in February 2018. We can’t think of another look that balances trend-savviness and timelessness so effortlessly. Click for details.

3. In September 2017, Kareena made heads turn in an innovative ivory and black abstract print saree with a black blouse from Bloni Atelier. She styled her sexy handcrafted monochrome saree with a black blazer, which she wore slouched off her shoulders.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more