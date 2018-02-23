Kareena Kapoor effortlessly aced ethnic wear in chic black saree at Bengaluru film fest
Kareena Kapoor never fails to make an impact. The eternal champion of traditional Indian wear wowed in a Raw mango creation at the inauguration of Bengaluru International Film Festival. Scroll through for a closer look at Kareena’s ensemble.fashion and trends Updated: Feb 23, 2018 14:40 IST
Kareena Kapoor never fails to make sartorial statements. This time all eyes were on Bengaluru, as the actor touched down for the inauguration of the 10th edition of BIFF or Bengaluru International Film Festival on Thursday, making a strong case for a contemporary saree.
The fashion genius left us with outfit inspiration courtesy of a colour-blocked saree by Raw Mango in black, red and pink that she chose for the event. We can’t think of another look that balances trend-savviness and timelessness so effortlessly?
If you were looking for ways to elevate a simple saree or you’re looking to sport a saree beyond the wedding season, let Kareena lead the way. Turns out, a contrasting border is not so basic after all. The actor’s choice of a statement-making border demonstrates that a little playfulness can go a long way. Her otherwise minimal saree was accentuated with a dramatic border that lent a dash of colour to her look. She teamed her Raw Mango creation with a fuss-free three-quarter sleeved black blouse.
Adding some sparkle to her look, Kareena accessorised her ensemble with sleek drop earrings from Malabar Gold and Diamonds. The star added finishing touches to her look by way of nude lips, dewy make-up, kohl-rimmed eyes and heavy mascara, with her hair tied in a neat low bun with centre-parting.
Kareena’s versatile saree can easily be taken from a formal day event to a puja. So, where will you be wearing this look?
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more