Kareena Kapoor effortlessly aced ethnic wear in chic black saree at Bengaluru film fest

Kareena Kapoor never fails to make sartorial statements. This time all eyes were on Bengaluru, as the actor touched down for the inauguration of the 10th edition of BIFF or Bengaluru International Film Festival on Thursday, making a strong case for a contemporary saree.

Kapoor Khan demonstrated her love for the colour black in a classic colour blocked Raw Mango saree. (Instagram/ tanghavri)

The fashion genius left us with outfit inspiration courtesy of a colour-blocked saree by Raw Mango in black, red and pink that she chose for the event. We can’t think of another look that balances trend-savviness and timelessness so effortlessly?



If you were looking for ways to elevate a simple saree or you’re looking to sport a saree beyond the wedding season, let Kareena lead the way. Turns out, a contrasting border is not so basic after all. The actor’s choice of a statement-making border demonstrates that a little playfulness can go a long way. Her otherwise minimal saree was accentuated with a dramatic border that lent a dash of colour to her look. She teamed her Raw Mango creation with a fuss-free three-quarter sleeved black blouse.

Kapoor Khan went with her signature beauty look: kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, dewy make-up and hair tied in a neat bun. (Instagram/ therealkareenakapoor)

Adding some sparkle to her look, Kareena accessorised her ensemble with sleek drop earrings from Malabar Gold and Diamonds. The star added finishing touches to her look by way of nude lips, dewy make-up, kohl-rimmed eyes and heavy mascara, with her hair tied in a neat low bun with centre-parting.

Kareena’s versatile saree can easily be taken from a formal day event to a puja. So, where will you be wearing this look?

