Kareena Kapoor will convince you to buy her unconventional Rs 9,999 jeans

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves denim. (Yes, we’ve been paying attention.) After making a statement in her asymmetrical dress at mother Babita Kapoor’s birthday on Friday, the actor dressed down for an outing with son Taimur Ali Khan in Mumbai.

For her low-key look, Kareena wore a tie-back top and oversize black shades but her jeans really caught our attention — serving as proof that even when she’s dressed casually, she still manages to include a few eye-catching elements.

Kareena upped the casual factor of her look by styling it with black-and-white sneaker and finished her simple day-time look with a minimal make-up and a high ponytail.

And because sharing is caring, we found Kareena’s exact jeans to help you achieve her look for yourself. Trust us when we tell you that these designer denims are destined to be your new favourite wear-anywhere jeans starting now. Sure, you could easily spend a significant chunk of your budget on a new pair of jeans, or you could just follow Kareena’s lead and spend Rs 9,999 on a pair of ‘can’t deal’ jeans designed by Masaba Gupta.

We’re smitten with the authentic street-cool look and flattering fit of the wide-legged high-waisted style. Shop Kareena’s exact House of Masaba pair here and if you need more new denim pieces to freshen up your wardrobe for the season, Kareena showed her bohemian side in another off-duty look in Dubai.

On Sunday, the actor went all out in embroidered flares that looked like they came straight out of the ‘70s. Her high-waist bell bottom jeans were by Alice + Olivia ($297 or Rs 19,700) and she played up the denim’s bead embellishments with a silver all-over fringe top from Rachel Zoe ($106.61 or Rs 7,000).

