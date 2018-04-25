Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor at Veere Di Wedding trailer launch. See pics and videos

Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are leaving no stone unturned to make the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding, a grand event.

Photographer Manav Mangalani has posted pictures and videos from the event in which Kareena and Sonam can be seen arriving at the event.

Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, also features Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in important roles. Shashanka and Sonam have earlier worked together in 2015 film Khoobsurat. In a way, the commercial success of Khoobsurat saw a turnaround in Sonam’s career who went on to work in films like Neerja and PadMan.

Veere Di Wedding is also Sonam Kapoor’s home production venture, and she ensured a smooth shooting schedule for the film. Incidentally, this is also going to be Kareena Kapoor’s first release post pregnancy. She was last seen in 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Expected to be a light-hearted comedy, Veere Di Wedding is the story of four friends who come together for a lavish wedding.

The team of Veere Di Wedding started shooting in September, 2017, and toured three cities -- Delhi, Mumbai and Phuket -- to complete the project.

Ekta Kapoor, film’s producer, in an earlier interview to ANI, said, “This is definitely going to be a wedding to remember.”

Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1, 2018.