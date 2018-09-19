Kareena Kapoor, Taimur take part in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. See pics, video

All babies are cute but Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little son, seems to communicate to the camera, as if they’re already friends. From his intent gaze to his excitement whenever the paparazzi call out his name, Taimur is certainly a charming child.

While all of Bollywood was busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and making flashy public appearances, little Taimur was missing from the action. Now, some intimate pictures and videos of Ganpati puja, attended by Kareena and Taimur, have been shared online. Taimur, as is usually his nature, looks as cute as ever.

These pictures are from Taimur and his mummy’s visit to Kareena’s aunt, Rima Kapoor Jain’s home puja. In a picture, shared by her son, actor Armaan Jain, the mother and son are seated on floor, part of a family huddle. There’s Rima, her sons Armaan and Aadar, Kareena and Taimur and another person in the frame. While all the adults in the frame are looking at the camera (looks like more than one person is clicking pictures), little Taimur has his eyes only for his mamu, Armaan. Seated on his mother’s lap, Taimur looks intently at Armaan. Taimur is in festive colours, wearing a white embroidered kurta and a pair of white pants. In the background is Rima’s Ganpati, all decked up in marigold and lights.

In another picture, Aadar is seen handing Taimur an electric football. Sharing it, actor Aadar wrote: “Taimur’s Day Out.” In another video, Aadar is telling Taimur to kick the football towards the camera. After a while, Taimur follows the instruction and kicks the ball.

It may be recalled that early this month, the entire Pataudi and Kemmu families were in the Maldives, where they had gone for a holiday. Pictures of Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu flooded the internet. The azure blue skies, the beautiful blue waters, the pristine ambience and beautiful people made for a compelling viewing.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 11:44 IST