Taimur spends an evening with dad Saif Ali Khan but still needs a football buddy. Watch video

Saif Ali Khan spent a beautiful evening with son Taimur on Wednesday. The father-son duo was spotted chilling together and the little one was also seen playing football on his own.

In a video shared online, Taimur is seen playing with a football but without any buddy. He throws the ball a small distance then runs after it to pick it up or kick it again. The video is really adorable and will make so many Taimur fans so happy.

In another set of pictures, Taimur is seen sitting with his dad on a porch, watching the other older kids play around him. Saif is sitting barefoot while Taimur holds on to him. See pics here:

Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur. (Viral Bhayani)

Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur. (Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s mom and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed her plans on a second child. She appeared on trade analyst Komal Nahta’s show where she said she will wait ‘two more years’ for her second baby.

Kareena’s friend Amrita Arora added, “I just told her that if she decides to get pregnant again, please let me know because I’ll just leave the country.” The family recently enjoyed a vacation in Maldives with Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. Pictures from their perfect little holiday also went viral.

Kareena will soon be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar and in Karan Johar‘s Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and a host of other stars. Meanwhile, Saif has already begun shooting for his next film, Hunter, in which he plays a Naga Sadhu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 19:40 IST