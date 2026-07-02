George Weah delivers brutal Lamine Yamal verdict: 'You can't compare him to Kylian Mbappe'

George Weah rejected comparisons between Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, claiming that the Frenchman is 'far superior'. Weah's statement came after France's 3-0 victory against Sweden in their Round of 32 fixture at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kylian Mbappe is a different beast at present.

The 1995 Ballon d'Or winner was in the stadium in New Jersey during the match as Mbappe scored a brace, joining Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot race with six goals.

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‘You shouldn’t compare him to Mbappe’ Speaking to Spanish television show El Chiringuito, Weah hailed Mbappe, saying, "He's a phenomenon."

"He's truly a very good player and a very good goalscorer."

Since Yamal's rise, the Barcelona sensation has been heralded as Lionel Messi's successor in the Catalan club. The 18-year-old has also been compared to Mbappe, but Weah dismissed such comparisons.

"Well, Lamine Yamal is just a young boy, as you know. You shouldn’t compare him to Mbappe," he said.

"Mbappe is a phenomenon, while Lamine is still developing and growing. All I hope is that Lamine continues on his path. But you can’t compare him to Mbappe. Everyone knows that Mbappe is far superior."

Mbappe, now 27, is entering the peak of his career. It is ridiculous to even think that, considering he has already broken many records and rewritten football history. He is football's biggest modern-day superstar after Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Before the World Cup, there were questions about his link-up play with his French teammates. But he has silenced his critics in style. His pace, composure and movement have once again made France a favourite to clinch the title.

Meanwhile, Yamal is Spain's teen sensation. He will be turning 19 this month, and he carries expectations that few players his age have ever faced. But he has shown incredible maturity and proved key as Spain overcame their opening disaster against Cape Verde with a goalless draw. They face Austria in their upcoming Round of 32 fixture, and he is expected to be the focal point of Luis de la Fuente's attack.

Also, Mbappe is already a finished product; he is a proven World Cup winner and one of the most feared attackers on the planet. Yamal is football's brightest prospect, still writing the opening chapters of his career.

For now, Mbappe is the bigger player, in terms of achievements and performance but Yamal can definitely catch up in the years to come.