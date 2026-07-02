26 years later, history repeats as Justin Kluivert relives father Patrick's Dutch heartbreak on June 29

Football has an extraordinary way of preserving memories. Sometimes they are glorious, sometimes heartbreaking, and every once in a while, they return in the most unbelievable fashion imaginable. Patrick Kluivert and Justin Kluivert both missed penalties for the Netherlands on the same date, 26 years apart. (X images)

On June 29, 2000, Patrick Kluivert walked towards the penalty spot carrying the hopes of an entire Dutch nation. Twenty-six years later, on June 29, 2026, his son Justin Kluivert did exactly the same.

Neither could have imagined that history would unfold in almost identical fashion.

Patrick watched his effort cannon off the right upright as the Netherlands crashed out of the UEFA Euro 2000 semi-final against Italy. Justin, a generation later, saw his penalty strike virtually the same section of the same right post before Morocco completed a famous World Cup upset in the Round of 32.

The coincidence is remarkable enough. The visual similarity of the two penalties makes it almost surreal.

A tale of two penalties separated by 26 years The first chapter was written at Amsterdam Arena on June 29, 2000.

The Netherlands, hosts of Euro 2000, were overwhelming favourites against Italy in the semi-final. Just before half-time, Patrick Kluivert stepped up after Gianluca Zambrotta had been sent off. It looked like the perfect opportunity to give the Oranje a crucial lead.

Instead, Kluivert's effort drifted towards the goalkeeper's right before crashing against the lower section of the upright.

The Dutch dominated possession, created chance after chance and even enjoyed a numerical advantage for more than an hour, yet they somehow failed to score. The match eventually went to penalties, where the Netherlands suffered one of the most painful defeats in their football history.

Exactly 26 years later, football produced an almost impossible sequel.

The Netherlands faced Morocco in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32. After 120 exhausting minutes failed to separate the sides, the contest moved to penalties. Justin Kluivert, wearing the same famous orange jersey that had defined his father's career, stepped forward with immense pressure on his shoulders.

His run-up looked composed. His placement looked familiar. Then came the sound that every Dutch supporter dreaded. The ball struck the lower portion of the right upright and bounced away.

Minutes later, Morocco converted the decisive penalty to eliminate the Netherlands from the tournament.

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