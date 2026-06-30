FIFA WC 2026 | Morocco beats Netherlands in shootout; Nora Fatehi says 2022 run reignited her love for football

My love for football reignited in 2022 when I watched Morocco go from being a team that no one really cared for to suddenly becoming the underdog that won everyone’s hearts and reached the semi-finals,” says Nora Fatehi, as Morocco scripted another famous World Cup night on Monday. Nora Fatehi

The opening Round-of-32 clashes at the FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered plenty of drama. While five-time champions Brazil overcame Japan 2-1 to march into the Round of 16, Morocco and Paraguay produced the day’s biggest shocks. Morocco stunned three-time World Cup finalists Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, while Paraguay knocked out four-time champions Germany 4-3 in another shootout following a 1-1 stalemate.

The actor, who is of Moroccan descent and also made headlines with her performance at the WC opening ceremony, tells us that Morocco’s remarkable 2022 campaign rekindled her love for football: “I used to play when I was young, but I broke my wrist during a match and stopped completely.”

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of picture from the stadium with a special note, congratulating the Morrocon team on their win. "HISTORIC. Our champions were rising today! Our champions proved to the world that the Moroccan team is no joke! This was the most intense match I’ve ever experienced thank you God ! Thank you to our coach and to our players!" she wrote.

The stunning victories have reshaped the knockout stage, with Morocco set to face Canada in the Round of 16, while Paraguay will take on the winner of the France-Sweden clash.