Exclusive | Nora Fatehi: Being part of a FIFA WC lineup with Shakira is incredibly exciting

Singer-dancer Nora Fatehi took centre stage at the FIFA Club World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto on Friday, performing Siir Siir, the official track from the tournament’s music album. The song, which Nora sings and features on alongside French artist Vegedream, marked her return to the FIFA stage four years after her World Cup debut in Qatar. At the FIFA Club World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, Nora Fatehi performed Siir Siir, celebrating her return after four years.

This year’s FIFA celebrations have also featured some of the biggest names in global music, including Shakira, Katy Perry and Burna Boy, among others. For Nora, finding herself on a lineup alongside such international stars feels surreal.

Sharing about the song Siir Siir, Nora says, “The experience has definitely evolved me as an artist. It’s been a fulfilling and inspiring journey. When I was attending the AFCON matches in Morocco in January, I heard almost 70,000 fans chant ‘Siir Siir’ in the stadium during every game, and I was in awe. The energy inspired me to reach out to producer Sanjoy and ask him to create a World Cup anthem using this chant.” Her involvement with FIFA 2026 also places her alongside some of the biggest names in global music, including Shakira, Burna Boy, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Katy Perry, and Tyla, who also perform at the opening ceremony on June 12.

Sharing her experience, Nora says, "It’s been so exciting to be a part of such a massive mainstream lineup! I perform at the opening ceremony in Toronto while Shakira and Burna Boy do the opening ceremony in Mexico. I’ve worked all my life to reach this level, to be sharing opportunities with such icons!" She adds, "Being part of a platform that brings together different cultures, sounds, and styles reminds me how powerful music can be in creating global connections.” She elaborates that such collaborations remain something she actively welcomes. "Whether it’s Shakira, Burna Boy, or any artist whose vision aligns creatively, I think the magic happens when different worlds come together and create something unexpected.”

Sharing more about the song she performed, Nora says it challenges her in more ways than one. “Recording Siir Siir pushes me as a singer and as a music video producer. I find myself tapping into a side of my voice like never before, experimenting with harmonies, giving ideas to enhance the track and strengthening my vocals in the process,” shares Nora. Once the song is finalised, Nora assembles an international team, bringing together her Indian dancers and choreographer with a Moroccan production crew led by director Abderrafia.

“We have only 15 minutes to shoot on the pitch. It is the last shot of the music video and when we finish, we all run off the pitch and embrace each other in tears. We are so happy and emotional,” she recalls, adding: "This is the second time that I am part of that legacy. The first time was in 2022 when I performed and sang the FIFA anthem Light The Sky at the historic closing ceremony in Qatar. And now I am coming back home to Toronto to perform Siir Siir at the opening ceremony. It feels like a great honour to be given this opportunity twice."

Reflecting on her own journey, she admits that moments like these carry deep personal significance. "The World Cup reminds me that my hard work and sacrifices have not gone to waste. This is a result of more than a decade of dedication, rejection, heartbreaks, injuries, battles with the system, and, of course, never giving up," shares Nora, who believes she is where she is because she took the much-needed risks in her career. “I produce and sing my first track, Arabic Dilbar, followed by Pepeta, Dirty Little Secret, and many other songs. It was a big financial and career risk. I wanted to create another lane for myself and make sure I’m not known for just one thing. I wouldn’t be at the World Cup today singing the FIFA anthem if I didn’t take that risk," she concludes.