Shakira performs Dai Dai live for the first time at 2026 FIFA World Cup in striking neon-yellow athleisure look

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, and while the football championship has only just begun, the opening ceremony has already delivered one of the tournament's standout moments. On June 11, Colombian pop star Shakira teamed up with Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca for a high-energy performance of Dai Dai, the tournament's official anthem. Their electrifying set quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night. Here's a breakdown of what Shakira wore in her FIFA World Cup opening night performance! (REUTERS)

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The opening ceremony unfolded 90 minutes before the tournament's first match, transforming the iconic Estadio Azteca into a dazzling spectacle of music, movement and colour. Bathed in vibrant cyan hues, the stadium floor served as a striking backdrop for dozens of dancers whose synchronised choreography amplified the energy of the performance. Shakira and Burna Boy took centre stage to deliver the first-ever live rendition of the tournament’s official anthem, captivating the crowd with a pulsating blend of Latin and Afro-inspired rhythms.