Is Burna Boy covering funeral costs for Stockton banquet hall shooting victims? Details here

Burna Boy has pledged support for families affected by gun violence in Stockton, California. The heartbreaking shooting resulted in the deaths of four people, including 3 children, and left 11 others injured during a child's birthday celebration at a local banquet hall. The Afrobeats superstar is now covering the costs of funerals to alleviate the financial strain on families already grappling with their profound loss. Burna Boy has pledged to pay funeral expenses for families affected by a Stockton shooting.(AP)

“When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke,” Burna Boy stated in a statement, as per ABC10. “After hearing the story on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ I reached out to Wack 100 and connected with Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone. I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

The artist, who has won a Grammy Award, has engaged in philanthropy in recent years to assist those in need without making significant public declarations. However, the shooting incident in Stockton prompted him to take a somewhat different approach.

Among the four individuals fatally shot during a child's birthday celebration at a local banquet hall were an eight-year-old, a nine-year-old, and a fourteen-year-old. The 14-year-old, recognized by family members as Amari Peterson, particularly resonated with Burna Boy, as the child maintained a 3.8 GPA and participated in several youth sports teams in the community.

Stockton's Vice Mayor Jason Lee hails Burna Boy

Stockton's Vice Mayor Jason Lee praised Burna Boy for his contribution in an Instagram post.

Burna may not have known these families, but upon learning of the tragedy, he showed compassion and offered to cover the funeral expenses for all the children they lost, Lee stated in his caption alongside a photo of Amari Peterson.

“That kind of love and generosity matters. It won’t erase the tragedy, but it gives these families one less burden to carry while they’re facing the unimaginable,” he continued.

“Stockton… we have to do better for our kids. We have to honor Amari and every child we’ve buried by fighting with everything in us to make this city safer, more loving, and more protective of our youth. They deserved better. And we must be better,” the Mayor added.