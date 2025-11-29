Grammy award winning guitarist Tom Morello to bring son on his maiden India tour: ‘More than one generations on stage’

“It really is a dream come true. I know that many fans there have for decades been wanting Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, myself to come play… they’ve been waiting a long time and I’ve been waiting a long time, and it’s about to happen,” he told us.

Grammy-award winning musician Tom Morello is matching the energy and anticipation of the Indian fans who have waited decades to see him live. The Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave legend is gearing up for his first-ever India tour, and as he speaks about it, his excitement is unmistakable.

The 61-year-old guitarist, whose music defined protest culture and shaped the rock scene for generations, is looking forward not only to performing but also to experiencing the country for the first time. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, he will perform across three cities — Gurugram on December 17, Mumbai on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 21.

“You will see material from Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, my own stuff, collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, my solo projects, and newer work. I'm looking forward to being able to rock the fans there,” he said, further revealing that he won’t be alone on stage.

“I’m bringing my family. I wanted them to experience it as well, and my son Roman, who is a spectacular shredding guitar player — there will be more than one generation of Morellos on stage,” he said with a smile.