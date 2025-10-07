Guitar icon Tom Morello is coming to India for three-city tour: All deets inside

India’s rock scene is set for a defining moment this December as Grammy Award-winning guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello gears up for his long-awaited debut in the country. Co-produced by Tom Morello and BookMyShow Live, the tour will see the legendary musician perform across three cities — Gurugram on December 17 at HUDA Gymkhana, Mumbai on December 19 at MMRDA G-Txt Grounds, and Bengaluru on December 21 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. Tom Morello is coming for a three-city tour.

“India has always been on my map — a country with a passionate audience that has followed my music and message for years. To finally bring these songs to life on stage in India is incredibly special," Tom said about his first-ever visit to India, in a statement. "Music is about connection, revolution and soul, and I cannot wait to share that energy with fans in India this December,” added the 61-year-old musician.

Tickets for the three-city run will be live on October 8.

Known for pushing the boundaries of sound and rebellion, Tom has built one of the most influential careers in rock music. As the guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, he redefined the language of the electric guitar, fusing politically charged lyrics with sonic experimentation. The band’s hits like Killing in the Name, Bulls on Parade and Sleep now in the Fire, Freedom and Wake Up, became rallying cries for a generation. Tom later joined forces with the late Chris Cornell to form Audioslave, selling millions of albums worldwide and expanding his creative range into more melodic and mainstream territory.