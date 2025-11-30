Stockton Banquet Hall mass shooting: Were rappers MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy targetted?

Stockton Banquet Hall mass shooting: Chaos erupted at a crowded banquet hall on Lucile Avenue in Stockton last night, turning a child's birthday celebration into a scene of unimaginable terror. A mass shooting at a Stockton banquet hall during a child's birthday party left four dead and ten injured(X@officer_Lew)

Gunfire in Stockton erupted within the venue around 9 pm on November 29, resulting in four fatalities and ten injuries in what authorities are describing as a potentially targeted assault that has profoundly impacted Northern California community.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has reported that the victims included both children and adults, with at least one child among those who lost their lives.

Stockton mass shooting: Were rappers MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy targetted?

Meanwhile, unverified reports circulating on social media claim that the intended targets of the Stockton mass shooting were gangsta rappers – MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy – from Stockton who had gathered to honor the birthday of a 6-year-old girl. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the claim.

“According to sources the targets of the mass shooting tonight at a child’s party were Stockton based rappers MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy, the party was reportedly for rapper Nano’s daughter. These reports are coming from the streets and sources in law enforcement, but remain officially unconfirmed,” reported 209 Times EXCLUSIVE.

“Confirmed: Ages of deceased are 30, 22, 14, 8 years old. #stockton,” it added.

Who are rappers MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy?

A Google search for MBnel indicated that he is a 28-year-old American gangsta rapper, recognized primarily for his debut album 'Born To Win.' He has showcased his talent in various venues across Northern California and the broader US.

MBnel, who is of Filipino heritage, welcomed a baby girl into the world in the Fall of 2019. The rapper has garnered over 198,000 followers on Instagram.

A Facebook post mentioned that MBnel was previously arrested in 2020 during a gang investigation in Stockton, alongside a prior assassination attempt that took place in September 2020.

All on Stockton mass shooting

Heather Brent, a representative of the sheriff's office, spoke to reporters during a late-night briefing, disclosing that initial investigations suggest connections to local criminal groups, potentially gang-related. However. the precise motive remains unclear.

“This was a targeted act,” Brent stressed, pointing out that the shooter or shooters are still at large, heightening concerns about additional violence in a city already suffering from gun-related crimes.

Calling for immediate community action, Vice Mayor Christina Fugazi said in a heartfelt statement: “Our hearts are broken for the families. This senseless act must end, we need to protect our children.”

As investigators sift through surveillance footage and witness accounts, demands for stricter gun regulations and improved policing are growing louder.

Community leaders are coordinating vigils, while residents voice their outrage online: “How many more birthday parties need to end in blood?” one post on X lamented.

With no arrests made so far, the search for the offenders escalates, leaving Stockton in mourning and a desperate search for answers following this avoidable tragedy.